F1 recognizes Checo Pérez for being named Driver of the Day four times in 2021

Sergio Pérez’s season in Formula One was recognized by the organization due to the designations he had for being the Driver of the Day

The Formula One recognized the work of Mexican driver Sergio Pérez during the 2021 season, being named Driver of the Day four times for his performance with Red Bull.

The driver got off to a good start with that team this year, by virtue of the fact that at the Bahrain Grand Prix he won that distinction for his performance on the Sakhir track.

Sergio Pérez started in last place on the starting grid due to problems with his car, but he stood out by climbing positions during the test and finally stayed in fifth place to add his first points of the season, which earned him the distinction.

At the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Mexican was recognized for the work he did with his racing car on the Portimao track, which earned him one step away from getting on the podium, because he finished in fourth position.

During that race, Sergio Pérez took the lead of the race for 13 laps and was not compromised at any time, which helped him to finally stay in the mentioned place within the race, which was finally won by Lewis Hamilton.

Once again the Mexican stood out in the Grand Prix of the Netherlands, because again he had to start the competition from the last position, but his skill at the wheel allowed him to stand out.

The latter because he overtook his rivals and this allowed him to finish in the seventh position of the race, which helped him score more points in the campaign of the maximum motorsport circuit.

Pérez arrived at the Mexican Grand Prix with the expectation of showing off to his audience and he did so by also earning the distinction of the Driver of the Day, after his performance that helped him get on the podium by finishing in third position.

The pilot finished under Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. With the latter he fought to snatch second position from him, but he no longer succeeded and after his work he won the recognition, for which now Formula One highlighted Sergio Pérez’s performance in this 2021 through his social networks.