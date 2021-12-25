Few things are as wonderful as advertising in those old computer magazines.

Perhaps today we find it strange, but there was a time when there was no internet and television advertising was extremely expensive, this caused magazines were the queens in the world of advertising. A printed ad allowed to fill a whole page with text without mercy and this was not frowned upon, since it was necessary to take advantage of the medium and exploit it as much as possible.

Therefore, today we have decided to unearth some retro tech ads and pay a small tribute to those minds that had to saturate and put as much information as possible on a computer magazine page. A trip back in time before there were keynote presentations, visuals packed commercials, the world of terabytes, ‘smart’ devices, and ‘magic’ accessories.

When we bought technology in pesetas: in the 80s games were affordable, but computers were sold out of the box

Today with the birth of new formats, print advertising is about to dieIn addition to the fact that said advertising has taken an important turn by basing its content on images that impact supported by little or no text, that is, the opposite of what we saw a few years ago.

When 10MB was a strong investment

10 MB hard disk

The “low cost” computers with integrated disk and even floppy bays

Low Cost Hard Disk Computer

Does anyone remember Lotus? Well, that’s how they promoted their new and powerful search engine

Lotus Magellan 2

This is what computer security looked like several years ago: disks up to 58MB!

Sugart Disk Drive

Finally a word processor appeared that printed the same thing we saw on the screen. Yes, a true innovation

Micropro Wordstar

When the concept of ‘real-time operations’ was used very lightly

Operating In Realtime

Can a modem be sexy? A genius thought so

Penril Modem

In 1976 they sold us the Apple I (watch the price)

Apple 1 Ad

Two bytes are better than one and the mystery of the ‘sexy nerd’

two bytes better than one

This new 16K RAM card turns our computer into a giant. Literally

16K RAM Card

2 cents for a byte of RAM! These were bargains

2 cents byte

The idea of ​​”power” was very different from what it is today

Lotus

Verbatim claimed that a piano concerto would fit perfectly on one of their 5.25-inch records. Of course we do not want to imagine at what quality

Borge Specifies Verbatim

Sony arrives and launches 3.5-inch discs with 2MB capacity! A revolution

Sony Floppy Disk

When Logitech ‘invented’ the (not ergonomic) three-button mouse for ‘high resolution’ displays

Logitechhirezmouse Byte8807a

Well, Microsoft was not far behind

Microsoft First Mouse

And the unthinkable happened: personal computers for less than $ 200

Zx80

It seems that Apple’s obsession with slim devices is not something new, although hey …

Apple 2 Advertising

Video game consoles that assured us that our life would never be the same again. Okay

The Imagination Machine

Captain Kirk himself announcing Commodore VIC 20! We don’t need to say more

Commodore Vic 20

A personal computer that we could also take with us, an innovation that cost us $ 1,795

Osborne computer

A huge business computing system. Huge in size and price

Ibm 5510

Yes, it is a ‘laptop’, and it could also be connected to the television (we cannot imagine loading this to cover an event)

Trs 80

And the color screens arrived

Putting Color Into Work

“If personal computers are for anyone, why not prices”, to date we continue to ask ourselves

Commodore 64 Advertisement

What the hell is an email? We are fans of this ad

Electronic mail

When Apple innovated like this, it announced the arrival of ‘Cut and Paste’ to the Macintosh in 1984

Cut Paste

Innovation was also when another ‘genius’ appeared and created this monstrosity

Keystick Large

“The best game ever”

Elite

“Abandon the joysticks of the Stone Age”

Joystick

Technology in pesetas

Technology in pesetas

Via | Byte Magazines in Archive.org

