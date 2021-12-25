Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, who was serving a 20-year sentence, pardoned for corruption

South Korean President Moon Jae-in pardoned former President Park Geun-hye, who was serving a 20-year prison term for a major corruption scandal.

The 69-year-old ex-president was convicted of abuse of power and duress in 2018 after she was indicted a year earlier.

She was the first democratically elected leader of her country to be forced to resign.

Park has been hospitalized three times this year for chronic shoulder and back pain.

Local media outlet Yonhap reported that Park was among the recipients of special pardons that Moon decreed for the new year and was included on the list due in part to her poor health.

The announcement came as a surprise as President Moon Jae-in had previously ruled out a pardon.

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook, who served a two-year prison sentence between 2015 and 2017 for bribery, was also exonerated by the government on Friday.

In 2018, Park was found guilty of 16 of the 18 charges she faced, most of which were related to bribery and coercion.

The court ruled that he had colluded with his close friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure conglomerates such as electronics giant Samsung and retail chain Lotte to donate millions of dollars to foundations led by Choi.

Additionally, Park was found guilty of leaking confidential presidential documents to a friend.

Park was initially sentenced to a total of 30 years in jail and a $ 16.8 million fine, but a higher court later reduced the fine and the term to 15 years for corruption and another five for abuse of power.

The case – which sparked huge protests from citizens – paved the way for liberal Moon Jae-In to rise to power after Park, campaigning on a promise to root out corruption, according to BBC Seoul correspondent Laura Bicker.

