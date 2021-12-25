From the ground, Rosalía fell in love with everyone with her Christmas greeting

Rosalía is going through an excellent personal and professional moment. Her boyfriend, Rauw Alexander, has finished the year with a new theme, Hunter. This song, part of his next musical project, is a clear message to Jhay Cortez, another reggaeton player who a few weeks ago launched an attack on the Puerto Rican.

A few hours ago, the singer published an image with the text “Merry Christmas”, a gift emoji and the at sign for her personal account “@holamotomami”. Is that Rosalia He kept his personal profile private, but apparently around Christmas, he’s made it public for all to see.

