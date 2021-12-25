From the ground, Rosalía fell in love with everyone with her Christmas greeting

Rosalía is going through an excellent personal and professional moment. Her boyfriend, Rauw Alexander, has finished the year with a new theme, Hunter. This song, part of his next musical project, is a clear message to Jhay Cortez, another reggaeton player who a few weeks ago launched an attack on the Puerto Rican.

A few hours ago, the singer published an image with the text “Merry Christmas”, a gift emoji and the at sign for her personal account “@holamotomami”. Is that Rosalia He kept his personal profile private, but apparently around Christmas, he’s made it public for all to see.

There he has many more private photos with Rauw Alejandro and some images that are not on his other profile. In this account he has only 71 thousand followers, unlike 18 million of his official account. The name of her profile is identical to the new album that the singer hopes to release in 2022.

The first publication dates from January 27, and the truth is that it is quite strange. However, this does not worry his fans because on more than one occasion his posts do not make much sense for the followers. In that occasion, Rosalia he simply hung a photo of a painting, along with a curious message: “Arroz con pollo.”

With the posting of the Christmas gift for her fans, the interpreter of “La fame” shared an image where she is seen sitting on the floor wearing a set of white underwear, light blue leather mules and a black helmet with cat ears . The publication of Rosalia It quickly surpassed 1 million likes and 2,600 comments. “Bon Nadal hermosaaaa” and “release the albummmmmm” were some of the messages he received.