get the Best Game of the Year at an irresistible price

The Game Awards are over, we know, but despite being considered a advertising showcase and third-party brands, they left us big announcements to remember. In addition, we cannot forget the awards, as Geoff Keighley’s gala awarded awards in dozens of categories including the Best Game of the Year.

Considering a title the best game to hit the market in a year is something very subjective, but we cannot deny that It Takes Two is an outstanding title deserving of this and more awards. Along with the latest Hazelight Studios title, Steam’s Winter Sale has left us great games on offer including your peers in the nominations

GOTY offers – From 5 to 10 euros





GOTY offers – From 11 to 20 euros





It Takes Two by 19.99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) 12 minutes per 16.79 euros (previous price of 20.99 euros)

(previous price of 20.99 euros) Death’s Door by 14.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Inscryption by 15.99 euros (old price 19.99 euros) – Demo

(old price 19.99 euros) – Demo Saber by 18.74 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros)

(previous price of 24.99 euros) The Artful Escape by 12.59 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)

(previous price of 16.79 euros) The Forgotten City by 18.74 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros)

(previous price of 24.99 euros) Valheim by 12.59 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)

(previous price of 16.79 euros) Boyfriend Dungeon by 13.59 euros (previous price of 16.99 euros)

(previous price of 16.99 euros) Chicory: A Colorful Tale by 13.43 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)

(previous price of 16.79 euros) I Expect You To Die 2 by 15.11 euros (previous price of 20.99 euros)

(previous price of 20.99 euros) The Vale: Shadow of the Crown for 10.91 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination by 19.99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

GOTY offers – From 21 to 30 euros





Deathloop by 29.99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Resident Evil Village by 29.99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Cyberpunk 2077 by 29.99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) No Man’s Sky by 27.49 euros (previous price of 54.99 euros)

(previous price of 54.99 euros) Sniper Elite VR by 20.99 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

(previous price of 29.99 euros) F1 2021 by 23.99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) FIFA 22 by 23.99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) New World by 29.99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

GOTY offers – From 31 to 40 euros





Psychonauts 2 by 38.99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Life is Strange: True Colors by 38.99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy by 38.99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 by 38.99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Back 4 Blood by 35.99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Scarlet Nexus by 32.49 euros (previous price of 49.99 euros) – You have the demo available if you want try it for free

(previous price of 49.99 euros) – You have the demo available if you want Hot Wheels Unleashed by 34.99 euros (previous price of 49.99 euros)

(previous price of 49.99 euros) Humankind by 39.99 euros (previous price of 49.99 euros) – You have the demo available if you want try it for free

(previous price of 49.99 euros) – You have the demo available if you want Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl by 34.99 euros (previous price of 49.99 euros)

GOTY offers – More than 41 euros



