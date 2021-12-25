Get up early on Christmas Eve for covid-19 tests | Agencies

The Christmas Eve festivities did not prevent hundreds of vehicles from staying overnight from early morning hours to take the covid-19 test at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Hato Rey.

From Before 5:00 in the morning there were already hundreds of vehicles lining up outside the stadium and around 8:30 am it began to move a little. The tests carried out by the Health Department begin at 9:00 in the morning.

Then, the line began at the main entrance of the stadium, on one of the sides of the Plaza Las Américas shopping center. It extended until after the Police Headquarters and turned towards Avenida Andalucía in Puerto Nuevo.

Salud would be offering free antigen or molecular tests as part of the initiative “Parrandón de tests”. Today they hope to impact with tests around eight towns. These are San Juan, Santa Isabel, Orocovis, Naguabo, Mayagüez, Loíza, Las Piedras and Cabo Rojo.

According to preliminary data from Health, the positivity rate dawned today at 21.09%, a difference of 2% when compared to yesterday. The Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, called on the public to prudence with the test tool and denied that the Island faces a shortage, as has happened on other occasions during the pandemic.

In your ad, Health states that the tests would be available “while they last.” The trend in the lines for tests was similar yesterday Thursday and many people were left without being able to do the same.

The rebound in infections began to manifest itself last week after the arrival of the omicron variant. In just over ten days, Puerto Rico preliminarily registered a total of 27,143 cases of covid-19, mainly from people 41 years or younger, who were not vaccinated against the virus or who needed a booster dose.

“To give you an idea, from September 1 to November 30 of this year there were a total of 16,189 cases, that is, we are talking about that in ten days -from December 12 to 22- we have accumulated at least a little more of 27,000. 75% of the cases we have seen in the past 10 days are people who are 41 years old or younger. The median age of contagion is now 33 years ”, explained yesterday the main epidemiology officer in Health, Melissa Marzán.

On the other hand, Marzán confirmed the fourth case of the omicron variant on the island. It is a minor between 0 and 5 years of age, from the health region of Ponce. Although he said that he could not specifically give the age, he acknowledged that the case is attributed to community transmission, since neither the minor nor her family has a travel history.

Likewise, Marzán indicated that in the last three days 92% of the samples that have been processed in the sentinel laboratories – which are supporting genomic surveillance in Puerto Rico – already mark “probable omicron”.