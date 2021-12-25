Hard Rock Hotels announces the opening of what will be its flagship hotel in New York

The long-awaited Hard Rock Hotel New York, located in the heart of Manhattan itself, is almost finished and is already accepting reservations for its official opening, which will take place in April 2022. Located at 159 West 48th Street and forming part of the emblematic skyline , a few steps from Times Square, Broadway, Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park and the quintessential shopping areas of Fifth Avenue; This new must-see entertainment destination pays tribute to New York’s Music Row tradition and will become the iconic brand’s new flagship hotel.

“This is a crucial moment for Hard Rock International as it represents a true milestone in our history with which we intend to raise our hotel portfolio,” says Dale Hipsh, Executive Vice President of Hotels at Hard Rock International. “New York City is the cultural capital of the world and, as a brand, we have waited impatiently for the opportunity to bring our hospitality and entertainment expertise to this market. Hard Rock Hotel New York provides an exceptional base from which to explore the city’s most exciting attractions, while also adding experiences for our guests and New Yorkers themselves as only we know, custom-built through unique collaborations with artists, performers, and musicians. of legend ”.

The newly built hotel has 446 special rooms and suites with a luxurious design, with large windows from floor to ceiling, offering incredible views of the vibrant city. On the 34th floor of the hotel is the jewel in the crown: the Rock Star Suite, a duplex penthouse with glass walls and views of the entire city, with an original contemporary style decoration, pieces of the renowned Hard Rock memorabilia and one of the largest terraces in New York City.

The interior design of the hotel has been carried out by the award-winning design firm Jeffrey Beers International, who have been inspired, how could it be otherwise, by music and the legendary objects that honor New York musicians among which the Joey Ramone’s leather jacket, Lady Gaga’s patent leather boots, a record player belonging to Les Paul, or the letters handwritten by John Lennon in 1972 in his tribute to his adopted city, New York City.

With an unrivaled location between the Theater District and Radio City Music Hall, the Hard Rock Hotel New York will be the gateway to the historic area of ​​the city known as Music Row. The hotel is a tribute to the mecca of recording studios and music stores that once featured on Calle 48, offering live music and bringing a dynamic and engaging approach to the city’s entertainment proposition.

Both your guests and New Yorkers themselves will have the opportunity to discover innovative gastronomic concepts, including the exclusive NYY Steak, in collaboration with the renowned New York Yankees baseball team. Noteworthy are Mozambican wood-paneled walls decorated with the autographs of famous players, meat and seafood from the local trade and a whole series of appetizing dishes served on fine porcelain engraved with the numbers of players from the emblematic franchise.

On the other hand, the RT60 Rooftop Bar will serve cocktails and snacks to share in a luxurious atmosphere with views of the city from above. A true entertainment destination that will feature world-renowned DJs and emerging local talent.

From day to night, the Sessions restaurant, which is already an emblem of the brand, will put the soundtrack to New York. Located on the main floor and also accessible from the street via a spectacular staircase, this light-filled three-story open-air terrace space will also offer acoustic musical performances that will represent the vitality and ingenuity of the city.

Finally, The Venue on Music Row is the proposal that will mark a before and after the hotel, with a capacity of up to 400 people, the space will host some of the most desirable events in the city, with performances by great musicians, as well as fashion shows, after-parties and gala dinners.

Beyond these public spaces, the Hard Rock Hotel New York will also feature health and wellness offerings. The hotel will also have the exclusive Rock Om® wellness program, in which the ancient essence of yoga is fused with the rhythms of the music selected especially for these sessions by a DJ. In addition, the Hard Rock Hotel New York will also offer other types of innovative experiences, including nightly yoga sessions on the rooftop under the moonlight.

True to the Hard Rock style, the complex will offer varied experiences and services, exclusive to the Hard Rock Hotels. Highlights include The Sound of Your Stay® music service, which allows guests to listen to playlists on Tracks® custom created by musicians and artists, Crosley vinyl players on demand with Wax®, or the ability to play a Fender guitar with Picks® spikes in the privacy of the room. The Roxity® toddler programming will be a favorite for family time, while the Unleashed® pet program will welcome our four-legged friends. Finally, guests are encouraged to swap the traditional city map for interactive SoundTracks® guides, custom-built by Hard Rock with the help of musicians to showcase the best sights.

The announcement of the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel New York coincides with the celebration of 50 years of Hard Rock International as one of the most recognizable entertainment, hospitality, gaming and leisure brands in the world.