He got bigger for going to Europe and failed, now he would return to Cruz Azul earning less

December 24, 2021

Blue Cross returned to have prominence after winning the title of Guard1anes 2021; however, in the Opening 2021 They fell prey to the Campeonitis syndrome and ended up being thrown in the play-off phase by Rayados from Monterrey, so they are looking for reinforcements for the Closing 2022.

Iván Marcone, the player who sounds like a reinforcement for Cruz Azul

Many names have been used to reinforce Blue Cross; However, in recent days the name of Ivan Marcone, Argentine midfielder who had great performances with Machine, where he played 30 games.

Upon his departure from Cruz Azul, Marcone played in Junios mouth and from there he made the leap to Elche from The Santander League, where he has not had regularity this season, playing only 589 minutes in 13 games, of which 12 have been The league and 1 of the Copa del Rey, according to data from Transfermarkt.

Much was said about the Elche I would agree with the return of Marcone to MX League but in return they would ask Luis Romo to fill the position that the Argentine would leave vacant, but it remained at that.

In social networks the rumor also spread, but everything arose from the publication of a fan of Blue Cross, who asked Paty chapoy, wife of the CEO of Machine, to suggest the exchange to her husband.

The movement was only a rumor and Marcone will not return to Blue Cross, after the Argentine left in 2019, with the intention of having more reflectors to be called to the Selection of Argentina, despite the fact that they offered him a salary increase, slightly disparaging the group of The Ferris Wheel.