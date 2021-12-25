His face on the skin! The tattoo that Vicente Fernández’s grandson got in honor of his grandfather

To honor the memory of your grandfather Vicente Fernandez, one of his grandchildren, the son of Vicente Fernández Jr, decided to have the face of ‘Charro de Huentitán’ in a tattoo. The young man published on his Instagram account the photograph of the tattoo that he made with his grandfather’s face when he starred in the movie ‘El Arracadas’ in 1978.

The carrousel style post that has more than seven thousand likes, includes three photos: In one you see the young man smiling next to his grandfather, in the second he shows the final result of the tattoo, and finally he shares an image of ‘El Charro de Huentitán ‘in the film that was taken as a reference.

The design in black ink was captured by the artist Chuey Quintanar, the same tattoo artist as the musician Travis Barker. “It will be difficult to live without you, father. My soul is in pieces. A piece of me is leaving with you today. Thank you for teaching me to become a man, never to give up. To make humble. Thank you for all the teachings you gave me. I carry you in my heart and on my skin for the rest of my life. The honor of bearing your name is a privilege ”, was the text that accompanied the images.

This meaningful message did not go unnoticed on the networks. Internet users were moved by the gesture of the young Fernández, who decided to honor the memory of his grandfather in the best way, wearing it tattooed on his skin.

Since Don Vicente Fernández died last Sunday, December 12, there are many samples of love that have been visualized on the networks, not only by his family, but also friends, colleagues and admirers have lived the mourning as their own, when remembering with his great songs to ‘Chente’.

Recently another of his grandchildren, the son of Alejandro Fernández, shared in an interview with ‘Despierta América’ how difficult the days have been without his grandfather. “Little by little we are getting used to the idea because you don’t believe it. The first few days I couldn’t stop crying, fortunately we were able to say goodbye to my grandfather while he was conscious. Now I feel that my grandfather is with me more than when he was in the hospital ”, Alex confided.

The Mexican singer died at the age of 81 after his health deteriorated and after being hospitalized for several months due to a fall he suffered at home.