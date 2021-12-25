Hotels in Cuba for the first weekend of January (+ prices in CUP)

Cuban tourism agencies continue to promote their options for the end of the year and the beginning of 2022.

Havanatur has recently published new offers for the first weekend of January.

“Havanatur Offers: What hotels can I book online for the first weekend of January 2022?”, They shared on their social networks.

These are the hotels available for that date:

Iberostar Grand Packard Hotel

Located at 51 Paseo de Martí, Havana.

Price: from 11,328.00 CUP per night.

Iberostar Selection Varadero Hotel

Address: Punta Hicacos sector, Las Morlas highway KM 17 1/2, Varadero.

Price: from 9,936.00 CUP per night.

Iberostar Parque Central

Located at 267 Agramonte, Havana.

Price: from 9,600.00 CUP per night.

Iberostar Laguna Azul Hotel

Address: Autopista Sur Km 17, Varadero.

Price: from 7,200.00 CUP per night.

Iberostar Ensenachos Hotel

Located in Cayo Ensenachos, Villa Clara.

Price: from 7,200.00 CUP per night.

Iberostar Playa Alameda Hotel

Located on Las Morlas road, km 19.5, Punta Hicacos.

Price: from 6,528.00 CUP per night.

Hotel Iberostar Holguín

Located in Estero, Rafael Freyre, Holguín.

Price: from 6,528.00 CUP per night.

Iberostar Taínos Hotel

Address road Las Morlas km 12.5

Price: from 6,192.00 CUP per night.

Iberostar Bella Costa Hotel

Located in Carretera Las Américas, Km. 3

Price: from 4,800.00 CUP

per night.

Iberostar Daiquirí Hotel

Located in Jardines del Rey Cayo Guillermo.

Price: from 4,800.00 CUP per night.

In responses to customers, Havanatur reported that the only options available are those of Iberostar.

Those who wish to book hotels in Cuba for the first weekend of January can visit the page https://cutt.ly/mUdqhF9

On previous occasions, the tourism group has explained that the cards associated with the national payment gateways ENZONA and Transfermóvil (https://havanatur.cu) and with international cards Visa, MasterCard or American Express (https: //havanatursa.com).