How Adamari López is organized with Alaïa for the holidays

Admin 12 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 39 Views

Adamari Lopez and his daughter Alaïa they assembled the tree of Christmas several weeks ago and they showed it off on social networks: it is decorated with cups, teapots, crosses and blue satin ribbon that surround the hanging balls. They also placed an artificial substance on top that makes it look snowy.

“As you know, every year we make a Christmas tree at home and many times we try to find something different. I really like the little crosses, and I really like the tapes,” said the host in a video that she published on her official profile of Facebook in which his daughter appeared at times.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Christian Nodal revealed what will happen to his inheritance when he marries Belinda

The young singer Christian nodal He told in an interview that he plans to make …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved