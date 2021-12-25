How Adamari López is organized with Alaïa for the holidays

Adamari Lopez and his daughter Alaïa they assembled the tree of Christmas several weeks ago and they showed it off on social networks: it is decorated with cups, teapots, crosses and blue satin ribbon that surround the hanging balls. They also placed an artificial substance on top that makes it look snowy.

“As you know, every year we make a Christmas tree at home and many times we try to find something different. I really like the little crosses, and I really like the tapes,” said the host in a video that she published on her official profile of Facebook in which his daughter appeared at times.

One of the issues that made his followers happy is that his ex-partner and Alaïa’s father, Toni CostaHe was also with them while they built the tree. Adamari López and the Spanish dancer ended their relationship in early 2021, but they have a great relationship and are committed to helping their daughter grow up in an environment surrounded by love.

“Yesterday we spent Thanksgiving with family and friends, and I am very grateful to have the daughter that I have who gives me life and fills my heart, grateful for all the good things that life has given me, I would relive everything that has happened to me because that made me be the person that I am today, with my virtues, with my defects, but that’s how I am, happy, “he wrote in an Instagram post.

How will Adamari Lopez and Alaïa spend the parties?

There are few days until Christmas Eve and Toni Costa revealed that he will spend the holidays with Adamari López and Alaïa because you know that your daughter will be very happy. Beyond the differences and having gone their separate ways, they are both still considered family and they managed to transform love into a very good friendship.

“Let’s spend Christmas Eve together, we are going to be opening the gifts so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak … “, she expressed in a talk given to Mezcal TV. Is about the first parties of both as ex-couple And they don’t want Alaïa to have to split up, so they decided to have a mature attitude and be together as a family.

And he added: “They know that Alaïa is the person who is always present. Adamari and I are doing a good job with her so that she does not feel that family absence and we are always united, in contact, in communication so that she is always as focused as possible. possible…”.

On the other hand, Toni Costa did not give details of how the celebration of Christmas, but everything indicates that it will be in the house of Adamari Lopez for the imposing tree that the three built together. Now, we just have to wait for the photos that both publish on social networks.

Do you agree with them spending the holidays together?