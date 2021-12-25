“How awful!” Kunno loses mobility in his face after undergoing cosmetic surgery

After confessing that an arrangement was made that left him without moving his face, Kunno unleashed memes and ridicule on social networks

Without a doubt, the Mexican influencer Guillermo Kunno, artistically known as “Papi Kunno”, continues to be the center of controversy on social networks. The 21-year-old a few months ago was a victim of his haters who criticized him after he considers himself an “artist and a celebrity” and not a tiktoker.

But this time, the controversy goes further, because now he underwent an aesthetic treatment that left him without mobility in his face. Through his stories on Instagram, the internet celebrity shared that he was temporarily unable to smile due to the interventions he underwent: a liposuction and jaw implant.

“How awful! I tried to smile and I forgot that I can’t smile, but I look pretty, “Kunno said in one of the videos where he showed his face full of tapes at the jaw, placed there to prevent him from making gestures.

This arrangement immediately generated much criticism in networks; Well, it didn’t take long for the video to go viral and his haters compared it to various characters in film and television.

“Too artificial”, “It was robot type”, “Bad influence for young people”, “Thanos, is that you?”, “Is that what they give them money for? To destroy himself ”,“ She is already looking like Ninel Conde ”,“ I found her similar to Kim Kardashian’s mother ”,“ It is silly to do that to her face and look like a mannequin without being able to make gestures ”, are some of the texts that they are read on the web.

Given the comments against him, a few hours after its publication, Kunno decided to stop and send a forceful message to his detractors: “When I told them that I could not smile, it is because I have this part of my mouth asleep, not because they let me wrong or they left me crooked. You of 10 gossip of mine, 9 invent them, but I will be able to smile well after the time to be able to recover, that is, I have been two weeks and this is three months, “he said in another story.

Finally, he communicated that the bandage on the face is to remove the fibrosis that may remain after an intervention: “This is already used, the bandage, is better because the other removes fibrosis. Information that heals ”, he concluded.

Kunno surgeries

The tiktoker has always been characterized by starring in funny audiovisuals and surprising his fans with racy dances, although he also stands out for his role as a model and in the musical field.

During an interview with “Acapulco Shore” star Manelyk González, Kunno confessed how many “arrangements” he has made. The most recent is that of the double chin, but liposculpture has also been carried out with transfer in the buttock and chest for which it has also been harshly criticized.

“He pointed out that there was also an increase in abdominal marking, arm reduction, Morpheus and bichectomy, which supposedly would have been performed without his consent,” quoted the Mexican media “El Heraldo.”