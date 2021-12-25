How does the 5G network affect aircraft safety? | Univision Technology News

The giants Boeing and Airbus, eternal rivals in the world of aeronautics, recently joined together to warn about a common concern, related to the highly anticipated and controversial 5G wireless network.
In a letter sent to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the world’s two leading aircraft manufacturers warned that new networks could interfere with your radio altimeters and therefore constitute a considerable danger to its aircraft, especially during landing maneuvers.
The CEOs of both companies asked that the launch of this technology, scheduled for January 5 by AT&T and Verizon Communications, be postponed until the problem is studied in detail.
“5G interference could negatively affect the ability of aircraft to operate safely,” the executives wrote, warning of what they consider to be “a huge negative impact on the aviation industry.”
How would 5G affect airplanes?
As Airbus and Boeing have warned, the wireless spectrum used by 5G networks could interfere with their aircraft’s radio altimeters, a device used to measure the altitude at which the aircraft is and that used to land safely when pilots do not have good visibility.
“The problem is that the C-band frequency used for 5G in the US is a bit close to the frequencies used by altimeters,” Roslyn Layton, vice president of telecommunications consultancy Strand Consult, told Tech Monitor.
The C-band, which falls between the 3.4 and 4.2 ghz frequencies of the wireless spectrum, offers a good balance of bandwidth and reliability for 5G networks. Although radio altimeters do not operate in the same band, they do operate close enough to prevent interference from occurring, especially with older devices.
At the moment, the interference evidence remains limited and the situation is being studied.
What does the Federal Aviation Administration say?
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) echoed industry concerns and ruled that after 5G was implemented, 6,834 US aircraft (and some helicopters) will not be able to use many of the automated and guided landing systems designed to work in poor visibility conditions, should you land at an airport where there is enough interference to make your altimeters unreliable.
“Landings during periods of low visibility could be limited due to concerns that the 5G signal could interfere with the accuracy of an aircraft’s radio altimeter, with no other mitigations in place,” FAA spokeswoman Lynn Lunsford told The Verge.
This would impact flight delays or diversions during snowstorms or other low visibility situations, the FAA warned.
“We are committed to wireless carriers, as well as our interagency partners, to do everything possible to ensure mitigations are tailored to avoid disruptions,” the spokeswoman said.
Among the possible solutions being considered is the use of band filters for radial meters, but the Technical Commission for Radio for Aeronautics (RTCA) warned that it could take years to certify these filters and modernize all the aircraft that need it.
This nonprofit organization last year issued a report anticipating the problem, claiming that 5G interference was a legitimate aviation safety concern.
The possible interference of 5G to airplanes, does it affect only the US?
A retired US Airways pilot wrote in a column for USA Today than big cities from Washington DC to Boston and those of Pacific Northwest were especially at risk from cascading outages.
“The entire Northeast Corridor can be down when the right foggy conditions are in place,” he said. “The other one that worries me is the Northwest: Seattle, Portland, those areas where fog is a routine thing,” he added.
But the United States is not the first country to have raised these concerns regarding 5G and aviation. In February this year, the UAE’s civil aviation authority issued a safety warning to operators and airports about “significant operational risks.”
So did the French authority, which also issued a guide to restrict the proximity of 5G stations to airports.
In general, the FAA and other aviation groups have said that other nations have imposed the type of protections they seek, or that the frequencies used in those countries for 5G are located further away than those used by aircraft devices. .
The response from AT&T and Verizon
Verizon and AT&T invested nearly $ 70 billion last February to buy C-band spectrum rights for their 5G networks, which they should have launched earlier this month. However, in November, following the bulletin published by the FAA, the companies delayed the launch for a month and offered to limit the energy levels emanating from the 5G towers for the first six months, while regulators assess whether the new technology it could cause problems for aircraft.
But after the delay this month, both companies say they will launch their C-band networks in January.
The two companies have not wanted to make many statements about it, but other voices in the telecommunications sector have said that concerns about 5G and radio altimeters on airplanes are exaggerated.
“The fear of the aviation industry is based on completely discredited information and deliberate distortions of facts,” Nick Ludlum, a spokesman for the wireless industry group CTIA, told The Wall Street Journal this month.
But after pressure and warnings from manufacturers, pilots and other aviation groups, representatives of the telecommunications industry have pledged to work together with the FAA to find a solution.
“The best technical experts from both industries will work collectively to identify a way forward,” the FAA and the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) said in a joint statement.