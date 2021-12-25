We explain, step by step, how to make WhatsApp stop automatically saving photos and videos in the memory of your terminal.

WhatsApp has become an almost indispensable tool to communicate with your friends and family because it allows you to both send text messages and share photos, videos, documents, contacts and even where you are.

Throughout the day, we receive a large number of photos and videos through the instant messaging application owned by Meta and, by default, all these multimedia elements are automatically downloaded to the internal memory of your terminal.

If you do not want your photo gallery to be filled with absurd or funny images, today we bring you a WhatsApp trick that you will love, since, then, we are going to explain how to make WhatsApp not save photos and videos automatically.

This way you can prevent the photos and videos you receive through WhatsApp from being automatically saved in your mobile gallery

When you install the WhatsApp application for the first time on your Android mobile, it comes activated by default the option of automatic download of all multimedia contents that you receive through this messaging client, which are basically four: photos, audios, videos and documents.

Therefore, if you do not want the gallery of your smartphone be filled with the photos and videos you receive through WhatsApp, you have to change this setting and disable automatic download of media elements, something you can do, in a really simple way, simply following the steps indicated below:

Open the WhatsApp app on your Android mobile

Click on the icon of the three vertical dots that is located in the upper right part of the application

Access the section Settings

Once inside, click on the option Storage and data

Inside the section Automatic download you will see three sections: Download with mobile data, Download with Wi-Fi and Data roaming

you will see three sections: Enter each of them and uncheck the multimedia contents that you do not want to be downloaded automatically in each of the connectivity situations

in each of the connectivity situations Click on the button Accept so that these changes are saved

Obviously also you can uncheck the four options that appear in each of the sections of the section Automatic download, but you must bear in mind, as you can see in the screenshots that we leave you on these lines, that, even if you do this, voice messages will continue to download automatically.

Once this is done, when a photo or video arrives on WhatsApp it will be you who will decide which ones you want to download and which ones you don’t, thus being able to prevent certain images or clips that you are not interested in saving from taking up space on your smartphone’s storage.

