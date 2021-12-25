HP servers with AMD EPYC CPUs have been hacked to mine Raptoreum

We had not talked about the Raptoreum, and now it is news because HP servers, equipped with processors AMD EPYC, have been hacked taking advantage of the fact that they were vulnerable to the exploit Log4J, which allowed attackers to access these systems to take advantage of the enormous potential of EPYC CPUs to mine this cryptocurrency.

The Raptoreum is a cryptocurrency that makes use of the CPU and the Proof-Of-Work (PoW) model that takes advantage of the GhostRider algorithm. Ghostrider combines x16r and CryptoNight algorithms and is particularly well suited to AMD Zen designs thanks to its generous amount cache. While consumer CPUs (Ryzen) have up to 64MB of L3 cache, EPYC Milan CPUs for servers double that to 128MB, boosting performance and daily earnings.

Upcoming CPUs AMD EPYC Milan-X, which will be released in the second quarter of 2022, will increase the size of the L3 cache to a whopping 768 MB thanks to the 3D V-Cache cache, while consumer CPUs will also noticeably increase the cache memory, so they are even better at mining this cryptocurrency.

This hack was discovered because Raptoreum developers first observed an unusual increase in hash rate as of December 9. Although the number of machines contributing to Raptoreum has been increasing steadily, on December 9 there was an abnormal jump in the network’s hash rate, which went from the usual 200 MH / s to literally double, with 400 MH / s, and the increase came from a single portfolio address.

“During the attack, many servers were breached, each of which produced a significant amount of hashing power in very high-end server equipment. Very few organizations in the world have this type of hardware in their hands, which makes extremely unlikely that the attack was carried out using the individual’s own hardware. Through a private investigation, there is now strong evidence to suggest that the Hewlett-Packard 9000 EPYC server hardware was being used to mine Raptoreum coins, “said one of top developers to EIN News. “We discovered that the miners they were using all had HP nicknames and that they were all stopped abruptly, reinforcing speculation of a breach of the company, followed by a patch to the servers. The Log4J Raptoreum mining exploit began on 9 December until it ended mainly on December 17. During this period, hackers were able to collect roughly 30% of the block’s total reward, which is roughly 3.4 million Raptoreum (RTM), worth around of $ 110,000 as of 12/21/2021. Although activity has slowed considerably, it is actively being mined to this day on what appears to be a single premium machine that has not been patched. “

Of the 3.4 million Raptoreum tokens in the wallet, hackers managed to move around 1.5 million of them, charging them through the CoinEx exchange. The remainder, 1.7 million tokens, were left idle, perhaps awaiting positive price action before cashing in on potential gains. Interestingly, Raptoreum’s valuation was unaffected by the sudden action in the portfolios.