IBM will launch its latest quantum milestone for commercial use at the beginning of the year | Companies

IBM will launch a quantum computer on the market in early 2022 for commercial use that will allow the execution of applications with a level of complexity greater than those that can be reliably simulated (the 127 qubit computer) and that will be available to its customers in Cloud.

It is a computer with a processor of 127 qubits (quantum bits), called Eagle (eagle), twice the number of its predecessor, 65 qubits, and that will be commercialized in the cloud from the headquarters of IBM Research in Yorktown Heights , in New York, “at the beginning of next year,” as Dario Gil, senior vice president of IBM and director of Research for the company, informed EFE.

This computer will be made available to IBM clients, more than 170 institutions distributed throughout the world, universities, research centers and companies from different sectors, including industrial, with companies such as Boeing Company, Exxon Mobil and Daimler, or financial, with companies such as JP Morgan or Goldman Sachs, among others.

At the disposal of the CSIC and Lantik

Of these more than 170 institutions, two are in Spain, one is the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the other is Lantik, a company owned by the Vizcaya Provincial Council, which joined the network just over a month ago. quantum from IBM.

In the case of Lantik, it has created a “quantum hub”, which will give access to universities, research centers and companies in the autonomous community.

For its part, the CSIC joined the IBM quantum network in 2019, when it created an innovation platform so that research centers, academic institutions and companies could use it. At the moment, these types of computers are used for R&D.

IBM hung its first computer in the cloud in 2016, of 5 qubits – a qubit is the quantum processing unit -, “when they were not even talking about a new industry, but about a new capacity, or a new computing environment”, Gil explains.

Now, quantum computing has become a “strategic priority” for everyone who invests in R&D, he adds.

From then until now, the qubits of the processors have increased, reaching 127 this year, with the idea of ​​going up to 433 next year and 1,127 in 2023.

Not counting this 127-qubit computer, IBM currently sells 27 quantum computers in the cloud, the vast majority located in New York, but also in Germany -one- and Japan -other-.

More quantum computers

“We have many more quantum computers than the rest of the industry put together”, states Gil (Murcia, 1975), who has just been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) and who is responsible for the research department IBM, where some 3,000 scientists work.

The high qubit count of this new processor will allow users to explore problems with a new level of complexity when conducting experiments and running applications.

This computer represents a “tipping point” that will be exceeded in 2023, when the errors it commits have been reduced to 1 x 10,000. It will be then when calculations can be made “with a scientific and commercial value” that cannot be simulated with a classical computer, he explains.

The capacity of a quantum computer is measured by the qubits – which are equivalent to the bits of a classical computer – but also by errors and by the quantum speed, that is, the number of circuits that can be processed per second.

This year, a level of 1 error per 1,000 operations has been achieved with a 27-qubit processor.

The idea is to incorporate this level of error into the 127-qubit processor, which currently has around one error for every 500 operations. This “will be updated; everything changes in a very dramatic way in three or six months,” he says.