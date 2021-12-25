Incredible! A bridesmaid was removed from a wedding for looking “too good” with her dress (Video) LaPatilla.com





Alena Yildiz, a 21-year-old model, revealed on TikTok that she was pulled from the bridal party at the last minute after the bride noticed that she looked too good in the dress. “My close friend didn’t invite me to her wedding because she thought I looked too good in the dress SHE chose for me,” she wrote as the video’s title. However, Yildiz said that she took multiple photos with the dress as she was no longer invited to the wedding and further explained in a follow-up video that she sent a clip of herself in the stunning dress to the bride but to the bride-to-be. He said it was “too flashy.”

“He called me and told me about his insecurities with my dress; that was attracting too much attention. She was very angry about the whole situation and ended up inviting me after the call. We fought because it didn’t make sense to me since she chose that dress herself. “

The wedding took place last week and Yildiz said the other bridesmaids were asked to order the same dress, but they weren’t sure why they had chosen it. After TikTok went viral, Yildiz said that she and the girlfriend continued to argue.

“We talked about her wedding for years and I was so happy that my friend was finally with the love of her life and celebrating it with her. Another woman’s beauty doesn’t make your beauty fade, and I wish more people understood and were confident. “

