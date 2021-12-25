Injecting ‘Dancing’ Molecules Repairs Severe Spinal Cord Injuries in Mice

The key innovation has been to control the collective movement of hundreds of thousands of molecules within the nanofibers.

An injectable therapy composed of fast-moving molecules has been able to reverse paralysis in mice. / Illustration by Mark Seniw / Samuel I. Stupp Laboratory / Northwestern University.

A scientific team from the US has managed to reverse paralysis in rodents with a single injection of moving synthetic peptides, which include a biological signal to activate regeneration. One month after treatment, the animals walked again.

Researchers at Northwestern University (Illinois, USA) have developed an injectable therapy that uses synthetic ‘dancing’ molecules to reverse paralysis and repair tissue after severe spinal injuries in mice. The results of the experimental study are presented in the latest issue of the journal Science.

Samuel I. Stupp, leader of the work, explains to SINC that the molecules used “are synthetic peptides that include a biological signal that can activate the repair and regeneration of damaged tissues.” The team administered a single injection in the surrounding tissues rodent spinal cord paralyzed and, four weeks later, the animals were able to walk again.

The therapy developed by Stupp and his team “consists of [inyectar] nanoscale filaments containing hundreds of thousands of peptides synthetics bonded together. Is architecture mimics the natural matrix that surrounds the spinal cord cells and other fabrics “.

The researcher adds: “The filaments dissolve first in water when injected, but as soon as they come into contact with the living tissues of the marrow, the liquid gels forming a matrix that resembles the natural matrix that surrounds all cells. “

The key discovery was that “when the molecules that make up the filaments carrying the regeneration and repair signals, these are much more effective. This was not known before, hence the progress that our therapy represents “, Stupp emphasizes.

Constant motion of molecules

This expert in regenerative medicine explains that “the receptors of neurons and other cells are constantly moving. For this reason, the innovation has consisted in controlling the collective movement of more than 100,000 molecules within the nanofibers. Making them move, ‘dance’ or even temporarily jump out of these structures, known as supramolecular polymers, to more effectively connect with receptors “

Spinal cord damage caused by traffic accidents, explosions, gunshots, or sports injuries are often irreversible. However, says Stupp, “our therapy sends signals to neurons in the marrow damaged or severed spinal cord that order them to regenerate, build new blood vessels and form myelin, a substance that surrounds neurons to send electrical signals between the brain and the rest of the body in both directions and that allow us to feel and move. “

In addition, he emphasizes that this treatment “also reduces the formation of scars that prevent the regeneration of damaged neurons, by regrowing severed axons – the electrical cables that transmit signals – and helps save motor neurons, which are the that allow us to move “.

Once the therapy works, the injected materials biodegrade into nutrients for the cells within 12 weeks and then completely disappear from the body without noticeable side effects.

“The goal of our research is to find a solution that prevents people from being paralyzed after trauma or illness,” says Stupp. “This remains a great challenge because the central nervous system, which includes the brain and the marrow spinal cord, does not have an ability to repair itself after injury or after the onset of degenerative disease. “

Application to the FDA for human trials

The leader of the work also comments to SINC that in 2022 they plan to contact the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to indicate the necessary requirements to “start trials in human patients.”

The first signatory of the study is the Spanish researcher Zaida Álvarez Pinto, who has returned to the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia after seven years at Northwestern University, reports the organization.

According to Stupp, the concept developed in his study could also be used for future therapies for other diseases. “The tissues of the central nervous system that we have successfully regenerated in the marrow spinal injury [de ratones] they are similar to those of the brain affected by cerebrovascular accidents and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s “, he concludes.