Iran rejects UK stance on military exercises | News

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh, showed this Friday his rejection of the interventionist policy of the United Kingdom after his unfounded rejection of the use of ballistic missiles by Tehran in the last military exercises that this nation carried out called Payambar-e Azam 17.

ALSO READ: Russia, Iran and Turkey announce summit on situation in Syria

“The comments are considered an interference in the internal affairs of Iran, but indicate the continuation of London’s policy of one roof and two airs,” reads the statement posted on the official website of the Islamic Chancellery.

Iran points out that Great Britain acted in full compliance with international regulations and regulations, as well as acted in accordance with the defense needs of this nation.

Iran has conducted new military training in the Gulf. Commander Bagheri said: “It is a warning to Israel.” A Revolutionary Guard commander stated: “The only difference between these exercises and an attack on Israel is the angle of launch of the missiles.” pic.twitter.com/OlfqqcvsFe – Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

December 24, 2021





Likewise, Iran recalled that the United Kingdom is one of the nations that is immersed in an “endless” arms race seeking to sell much more destructive weapons to the West Asia region and other areas of the world, however, it is concerned about the Iran’s policy and actions that only conducted a routine military exercise.

Similarly, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that “Iran’s nuclear program, as evidenced by thousands of hours of inspections and numerous reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency, is completely peaceful and Iran has no plans for military nuclear weapons.” .

The spokesman stressed that the United Kingdom continues to show its efforts to portray Iran as a threat to the Middle East region.

Finally, Saeed Khatibzadeh asserted that Iran does not ask or ask for permission from anyone regarding the development of its defense program and that this is not negotiated.