Is Mariah Carey the queen of Christmas?

Mariah CareyWithout a doubt, she is one of the most famous American singers in the entire world. Currently, their 52 years, although her career supports many successes, she does not claim to be the “Christmas queen“. Why?

Mariah Carey She herself assured that she is not the “Queen of Christmas.” In fact, he specified that that title corresponds to the Virgin Mary. It is worth noting that, for years, in the artistic world, the singer received the nickname of being the “Queen of Christmas” after the song was released “All I want for Christmas is you“(All I want for Christmas is you) in 1994.

This song, which initially did not promise much, at the same time exploded and became a classic of the festivities. It should be remembered that it was composed by her and by Walter Afanasieff.

The song was the best-selling single in the world. Its sales reached such a point that it is currently considered, by many around the world, as the most popular Christmas theme in the last 20 years.

Mariah Carey, is she the Christmas Queen?

During an interview that Mariah Carey awarded the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show in the UK on December 17, He commented that the nickname “Queen of Christmas” was not attributed at all.

In fact, she was very sincere and confessed: “other people put it and I want to say humbly that I don’t consider myself that. I am someone who loves Christmas and was blessed to write “All I want for Christmas is you”, and many other Christmas songs. “

In the same interview, he stressed: “And let’s be clear, you know, everyone’s faith is what it is, but for me, Mary is the Queen of Christmas.” The 52-year-old singer took the opportunity to tell about a new Christmas theme: “Fall in love at Christmas” (Fall in love at Christmas).

After his statement, he commented a little about the new experience he is living at this point in his life, dedicating himself to writing children’s books. To the surprise of many, who believe that Mariah Carey is the Christmas Queen, he ended by answering that his favorite Christmas song is “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway.

“I could have chosen one of mine, but that’s one of the best, the best of all. Well, we wish you, me and my family, a merry Christmas. ”

And you, do you consider it the “Christmas queen“?