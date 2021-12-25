Is Mariah Carey the queen of Christmas?

Admin 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 45 Views

Mariah CareyWithout a doubt, she is one of the most famous American singers in the entire world. Currently, their 52 years, although her career supports many successes, she does not claim to be the “Christmas queen“. Why?

Mariah Carey She herself assured that she is not the “Queen of Christmas.” In fact, he specified that that title corresponds to the Virgin Mary. It is worth noting that, for years, in the artistic world, the singer received the nickname of being the “Queen of Christmas” after the song was released “All I want for Christmas is you“(All I want for Christmas is you) in 1994.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Christian Nodal revealed what will happen to his inheritance when he marries Belinda

The young singer Christian nodal He told in an interview that he plans to make …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved