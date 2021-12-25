It did not last! Barcelona would have an agreement to ‘get rid’ of Luuk De Jong

Editorial Mediotiempo

Hello and goodbye for the Dutch striker. After signing with him Barcelona in this summer market, Luuk De Jong would already have his bags ready to leave the team, since by not having adapted Xavi does not have him, so he would be close to playing with a team on the brink of decline.

The Seville you loaned Luuk De Jong but Barcelona He does not want it on campus, well It was more of a request from Ronald Koeman than a player who really needed the team, so now his destiny He would be in another LaLiga team.

Luuk De Jong is ‘arranged’ to go to Cadiz

According to information from ‘Mundo Deportivo’, Barcelona, ​​Seville and Cadiz they would have already reached a agreement for yield to De Jong to the last mentioned, Well, Álvaro Cervera considers that he would be a good element for the team.

Luuk De Jong belongs to Sevilla but play in it Barcelona, that is why both clubs would have agreed to transfer to Cadiz, which would also be a loan, where the only thing missing would be the approval of the Dutch.

Reports indicate that Luuk De Jong does not agree to leave to the CadizWell, it is not a competitive team and as said, it is in the Zone of descentsor, so that I would try to wait to see if there is any another project make it more convenient, even if it is outside of Spain.

With the short of Kun Aguero, who has already announced his retirement, and multiple injuries what’s in the template, Barcelona needs to make at least one attacker to guarantee goals, That is why they want the Dutch out, to free the square.

At the moment it was rumored the return of Alexis Sánchez but there is nothing official; Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Edinson Cavani and Erling Haaland they sound like possible reinforcements, but his economic situation could make everything difficult.