J Balvin’s sister shook the net with an animal print outfit

Carolina Osorio Balvin is the singer’s sister J Balvin but she is also a dentist. The young Colombian became known on Instagram from a story that the artist uploaded in January. The message said “beautiful sister” and from there she began to make everyone fall in love. He currently has more than 380,000 followers on the Camarita network.

Expensive, as her relatives call her, she is closely linked to the world of fashion and is the mother of a little girl named Samantha. In addition, he has posed for magazines such as Vogue, he is part of the Adidas Colombia ambassadors and he owns an online store called DO OVER LAB. The store sells one-of-a-kind, redesigned, and second-hand pieces.

Related news

For its part, J Balvin is about to release a collaboration with the famous game Free Fire. The title developed by Garena is the battle royale that is sweeping today, a production that will try to attract a more Latin audience thanks to its collaboration with the Colombian, who will reach the world of video games.

Source: Instagram @caroosoriob_

A few hours ago, Expensive shared two images that raised the temperature in the networks. In them, she is seen posing in front of the mirror with a black and white animal print outfit that included detached trousers, long gloves and a bra. He only chose a few zebra emojis as the epigraph, referring to the pattern.

Source: Instagram @caroosoriob_

The publication by J Balvin’s sister quickly surpassed 4 thousand likes and 60 comments. “Expensive more beautiful every day than body !!”, “Wow! Beautiful my expensive! What you (heart emoji) “and” You are hard bb! Greetings from Peru ”were some of the messages he received.