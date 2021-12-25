J Balvin’s sister shook the net with an animal print outfit

Carolina Osorio Balvin is the singer’s sister J Balvin but she is also a dentist. The young Colombian became known on Instagram from a story that the artist uploaded in January. The message said “beautiful sister” and from there she began to make everyone fall in love. He currently has more than 380,000 followers on the Camarita network.

Expensive, as her relatives call her, she is closely linked to the world of fashion and is the mother of a little girl named Samantha. In addition, he has posed for magazines such as Vogue, he is part of the Adidas Colombia ambassadors and he owns an online store called DO OVER LAB. The store sells one-of-a-kind, redesigned, and second-hand pieces.

