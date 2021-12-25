James Webb: NASA launches the most powerful telescope ever created into outer space | Univision Science News

The impressive James Webb Space Telescope, successor to the famous Hubble, was successfully launched into space this Christmas Saturday, as reported by the US Space Agency (NASA).
The telescope lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from the European Space Center in French Guiana at 7:20 am local time.
With a $ 10 billion budget, the Webb Telescope will be the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched in orbit, as well as having the most sophisticated design and an observing range greater than its predecessor.
The telescope is already in orbit and will now begin a month-long journey of one million miles to place itself at a point between Earth and Mars.
Webb will observe the atmospheres of exoplanets, some of which are potentially habitable, and could uncover clues in the search for life outside of Earth.
“It was worth the risks, the agony and the sleepless nights,” NASA’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen said in an interview with The Associated Press (AP).
Takeoff from the coast of French Guiana was scheduled for Friday, but was postponed to this Saturday, December 25, due to strong winds in the area.
Superior to Hubble in every way
Named after the man who led NASA during the early years of space exploration in the 1960s, the James Webb seven-ton space telescope. it is 100 times more powerful than Hubble.
Starting with its size, the device is so large that had to be folded into origami shape to fit into the nose cone of the Ariane 5 rocket, tasked with taking it into space.
For example, the new telescope’s light-catching mirror is 21.3 feet (almost 3 times wider than Hubble’s) and his parasol is the size of a tennis court, so it will need to deploy once the spacecraft approaches its position.
The Webb telescope will spend about a month traveling to a point in orbit around the Sun in the direction of Mars.
At 31 years old, Hubble seems increasingly ‘obsolete’, yet it still produces stunning shots of space thanks to its technology capable of capturing visible light, ultraviolet and some infrared.
In this respect, the Webb is also superior, since with its high-tech infrared will see things that Hubble can’t, providing “a whole new perspective on the universe that will be just as impressive,” Nikole Lewis, deputy director of the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University, told AP.
Strategic location in space
As if that were not enough, the new space observatory will also go much further than Hubble, since it will be located up to the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 2 (L2), almost 1 million miles from our planet in the direction of Mars.
Lagrange points are gravitationally stable points where spacecraft can be “parked” more or less, maintaining the same relative position without spending a lot of fuel.
However, the reason why the Webb telescope goes to this coordinate is not because of a matter of energy saving, but because of a temperature issue that affects it directly.
According to the science portal Space, to capture the weakest infrared signals, Webb’s science instruments must staying in incredibly freezing temperatures.
Although the observatory has a giant five-layer sunshade, it will not provide the necessary protection when the artifact is facing away from the Sun, so “ L2 will allow the telescope to stay in line with Earth as it moves around the Sun, “NASA officials explained to Space.
“This allows the satellite’s large sunshade to protect the telescope from the light and heat of the Sun and Earth,” they added.
In this way, the instruments of the Webb will operate at -370 degrees Fahrenheit (-225 degrees Celsius), while the “hot” side of the telescope where the solar panels, communications antenna and other non-scientific equipment are located, will be around 185 degrees Fahrenheit (88 degrees C).
“The temperature difference between the hot and cold sides of the telescope is huge: you can almost boil water on the hot side and freeze nitrogen on the cold side!” NASA officials told the science portal.
The device will take about 30 days to reach its destination, where an ambitious observation work will begin in which study some of the earliest stars and galaxies in the universe and it will scan the atmospheres of nearby exoplanets for possible signs of life, among many other tasks.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Sara Seager, a planet-hunting scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told AP, adding that “Webb will advance our search for life, but to find signs of life we have to be incredibly lucky.”