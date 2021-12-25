Jeff McNeil is trade material for the NY Mets

The New York Mets they intend to make veteran outfielder Jeff McNeil available for a trade with the goal of acquiring pitchers in exchange after the lockout ends.

New York has “received a substantial number of calls from other clubs about McNeil’s availability because teams value his talent and he’s also under cheap control for the next three seasons:

McNeil, whose 30th birthday is April 8, posted a .251 / .319 / .360 line in 2021 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 120 games as a Met during the 2021 season.

Once selected to Stars game For the 2019 season, McNeil has cut .293 / .361 / .457 with 34 home runs and 133 RBIs in 305 games from 2019-21.

As a rookie during the Mets’ 2018 season, McNeil hit .329 / .381 / .471 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in just 63 games. The Mets selected McNeil from Long Beach State with a 12-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.