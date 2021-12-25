Jeff McNeil is trade material for the NY Mets

The New York Mets they intend to make veteran outfielder Jeff McNeil available for a trade with the goal of acquiring pitchers in exchange after the lockout ends.
New York has “received a substantial number of calls from other clubs about McNeil’s availability because teams value his talent and he’s also under cheap control for the next three seasons:
McNeil, whose 30th birthday is April 8, posted a .251 / .319 / .360 line in 2021 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 120 games as a Met during the 2021 season.
Once selected to Stars game For the 2019 season, McNeil has cut .293 / .361 / .457 with 34 home runs and 133 RBIs in 305 games from 2019-21.
It may interest you: MLB Jeff McNeil made an outfield catch but was injured by the Mets
As a rookie during the Mets’ 2018 season, McNeil hit .329 / .381 / .471 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in just 63 games. The Mets selected McNeil from Long Beach State with a 12-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.
Rafael Martinez
I am fond of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and in general all of Mexican baseball. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover major events such as the Caribbean Series, the LMB All Star, LMP (uninterrupted since 2009), signings of important players. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, albeit as a fan. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but I carry baseball in my veins. Graduated in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I came to El Debate as a journalist reporter and it was almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to the radio providing my services in Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and within days, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. That is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.
see more