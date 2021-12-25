José ‘Jamaicón’ Villegas, legendary former Chivas player, passed away

‘Jamaicón’ Villegas went down in the history of Chivas as part of ‘Campeonísmo’; won eight titles with the club in the 1960s and 70s

The legendary ex-Chivas footballer José Efrén ‘Jamaicón’ Villegas passed away at the age of 87, who won eight championships between the sixties and seventies with the rojiblanco club.

‘Jamaicón’ Villegas, legend of the Chivas. @chivas

“Rest in peace Jamaicón, champion, legend and figure. All my respect to your family and friends. I wish you resignation and I am very sorry for this departure. We will always remember him with admiration ”, published Amaury Vergara, owner of Chivas.

José Jamaicón Villegas arrived at Chivas in 1952 and consolidated himself as one of its figures by winning eight titles, in the 20 years he was in the rojiblanca institution.. He went to two World Cups and created the myth of “Jamaicón disease”.

Before the 1958 World Cup, José Villegas did not show up for a team meal. They found him wandering around the concentration hotel and asked him why he was absent, he explained that he missed the food of his land, his family; that’s why the famous “Jamaicón disease”.

Villegas, in addition to Chivas, also played for Club Imperio, between 1949 – 1951. He joined the La Piedad team. and from the Reboceros he was hired by the rojiblanco team, in which he marked an era.

“We deeply regret the death of ‘Jamaicón’ Villegas, Guadalajara’s highest champion. The history of this Club could never be told without mentioning its name ”, Chivas published on their social networks.

Villegas, in total, won 17 national championships with Chivas, four regional and one international. He worked for the left sector of defense and is recognized as one of the best defenders in Mexican football.