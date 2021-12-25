José Joel assures that Sara Sosa has one foot in jail

Tell them and tell them between sons of the ‘Prince of Song’ continue, and it is that after Anel Noreña, ex-wife of the late singer, was declared his universal heir, the lawsuit between the families has gotten bigger.

Now the firstborn of José José, José Joel, exploded against his sister Sara Sosa, after he found out that it was trying to sell some belongings of his father, like costumes, records and even the awards he received throughout his career.

‘Pepé’, as he is known by the media, was very upset and revealed that if this information is true, syour sister could end up in prison: “She is already with one foot in prison, from the moment they found a document that says that she is an only child, that we do not exist, that my father is now finite and his whole family too. For being mitigating, at the legal level he already has one foot in jail“, He said.

He even sent a strong message to both his sister and his brother-in-law, as he also highlighted that the youngest daughter of the interpreter of ‘Pillow’ He also put up for sale a property that was in his name: “Let them get to work, for God’s sake!”

In other topics, he revealed that a reconciliation between his family and Sergio mayer, because the actor recently sought him out to talk with him and fix the misunderstandings they have had. It should be noted that the former deputy also spoke about the problems that ‘Sarita’ is facing in her marriage and advised her to denounce her still husband, Jimmy Ortiz, for extortion, as we remember that as we told you on our Tuesday on TVNotas, Ortiz he would be demanding half of all his assets so as not to go out and reveal what happened to José José while he was in Sara’s care.