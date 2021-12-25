Juan Gabriel sends Christmas message and tells what he will have for dinner, says representative

On Christmas Eve, the rumor reappeared that Juan Gabriel its alive. This, because his assistant and friend Joaquín Muñoz, revealed that “the Divo de Juárez “ wrote a letter wishing you happy holidays.

In accordance with Joaquin MuñozIn the supposed letter, which the Mexican composer wrote in his own hand, he describes what will happen this Christmas from his secret corner.

According to the letter, which Muñoz read, JuanGa He is stable in all aspects, although he would like to be better.

“Excuse me, I am fine, not as much as I would like but stable in all aspects,” read Joaquín Múñoz.

What is Juan Gabriel going to have for Christmas at Christmas?

Joaquin Muñoz He commented that the singer will dine with smoked leg, cod and mashed potatoes, Juan Gabriel’s favorites. In addition, he said that the toast will be made with champagne.

Divide opinions

It should be remembered that the myth, that Juan Gabriel is alive has gained strength at this time of year, and has divided opinions, since while many believe that it is hidden, others think that it is only about unsubstantiated statements by the singer’s friend to be current in the media and generate controversy.

