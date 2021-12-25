Júnior Sornoza called Joao Rojas to apologize for his controversial celebration after winning LigaPro with Independiente del Valle | National Championship | sports

The Independiente del Valle player regretted that the video of the celebration in the dressing room was leaked.

After the debates and different criteria regarding the climate in which the second leg final of the LigaPro, the celebration in the dressing room of Júnior Sornoza, player of Independent of the Valley, caught the attention of locals and strangers. The footballer gestured and grotesquely insulted Joao Joshimar Rojas, belonging to the desks of the Club Sport Emelec.

“I’m going to answer with a white glove, because I am sure that another type of glove does not resist“, Said Rojas in DirecTV, also ensuring that he had not been offended.

However, Sornoza revealed that he called Rojas to apologize for that celebration, which he regretted that it was leaked. “The world came over me” after the video went viral, he says.

“These are things that happen in the dressing room, the euphoria. Unfortunately, it leaked. I made a mistake of making an inappropriate gesture. I have nothing against anyone, but unfortunately that came out and I offered my apologies, “said the Fox during an interview with Tele Premier.

Then he continued: “I called Joao Rojas on the phone and apologized. What I did was not right. After that video, which I regret, the world fell on me”.

Threats of death

The striped soccer player’s wife made death threats on the part of alleged Emelec followers in previous days; it even “makes them responsible” for “everything that happens.”

“I want to make public the threats that my family and I have received since Sunday night, threats that do not stop and for which the Police have already taken part. However, I cannot let it pass, and this time I do tell you that I hold the fans of this team (Emelec) fully responsible for everything that happens, ”wrote Liceth Casanova, Sornoza’s wife, on Instagram on 16 May. December. (D)