Karen and Eduardo disappeared 98 days ago and these were the first revelations of their mother about the day of their disappearance

Eight days after Karen and Eduardo Guerrero were seen for the last time, the mother of both young men, Ivette Toledo, gave an interview to El Diario de Hoy and, together with her children’s rooms, revealed part of the facts and conversations of the hours before his disappearance.

A week after the disappearance of Karen and Eduardo Guerrero, during a rally to demand their search in Santa Tecla, Ivette Toledo, mother of both young men, declared, for the first time, her intentions to lead an arduous search until finding the whereabouts of their two children. “One would like the answers now,” he declared then and maintained that he would move heaven and earth until he found them.

That conviction held her for the almost 100 days that Karen and Eduardo remained missing. “I want to find them as God wants to give them to me, but I want to find my children”, was one of the recurring expressions of Ivette during the long weeks and days of search that she promoted, demanding answers and raising her voice, even, by other people reported as missing.

READ ALSO: Mother of Karen and Eduardo confirmed this December 24 the news that she knew since yesterday: the DNA was positive

“It is an uncertain day every day that I go by without them,” declared Karen and Eduardo’s mother, also a week after the date the young people were reported missing and in the face of the constant declaration of lack of information by the women. Public security authorities who led the investigations, initially slow and confusing.

“When I’m already at home, it’s difficult and horrible,” Ivette said at the time, faced with the absence of Karen and Eduardo. He allowed a team from El Diario de Hoy to reach his children’s rooms and, from there, recounted the events and conversations prior to the time when the two young men are estimated to have disappeared. He also described how the routine for that day was planned and how the events unfolded, some still unclear.

The rooms of both brothers are next to each other and their mother is in charge of keeping them in order, waiting for them to return. Photo EDH / Lissette Lemus.

The story and memories of Ivette

The conversations that the brothers Karen and Eduardo Guerrero had with their mother, hours before their disappearance, stopped around noon, and reveal a series of confusing events during the hours before and after.

In an interview with El Diario de Hoy and next to the empty rooms of her two children, Ivette Toledo, mother of Karen and Eduardo Guerrero, recalled the last conversations she had with the two young men, who disappeared, amid still confusing events, the Saturday, September 18, 2021, 98 days ago.

SEE: Relatives of Guerrero Toledo brothers request help for funeral expenses

Ivette said that that day, she spoke with both of them very early in the morning, and her children stopped answering her messages and calls between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm.

In her account, Ivette described that on the morning of her disappearance, 18-year-old Karen Guerrero headed for the home of one of her best friends, whom she had agreed to visit. Ivette confirmed that her daughter wrote to her, through an instant messaging service, when she was already on her way to the scene.

“Look, I’m leaving,” recalls the young woman’s mother, who her daughter texted her. Around noon, he contacted Ivette again to indicate that he was already at her friend’s house. “Right now I’m waiting for Eduardo (Karen’s brother),” the young woman said to her mother at the time.

For his part, Eduardo Guerrero, 20 years old, spent the entire morning, from the day of his disappearance, in the house where the family resides in the municipality of Lourdes Colón, west of San Salvador, according to his account. mother. In a previous deal, between Karen and Eduardo, both young people agreed that they would meet at the house of the girl’s friend, from where they would return home together.

On the way back, the brothers had to go to a bakery to buy a cake; and through the Santa Tecla market, to pick up a message that they would take to their mother. Both things did not happen, the disappearance of Karen and Eduardo is estimated to have occurred between 12:30 in the afternoon and two in the afternoon.

Eduardo left the house to look for his sister at around 11:30 am on Saturday, that’s how Ivette remembers him. She estimates that the route that the young man followed to Andrea’s house should not have taken him more than half an hour, even with traffic. “Mom, I’m going to bring my sister,” was the last thing she said to her mother, before leaving. After that, Eduardo did not answer his cell phone again.

Karen and Eduardo’s rooms remain as they were on the day of their disappearance. Ivette, mother of the young, is in charge of keeping them intact. Photo EDH / Lissette Lemus.

They stopped answering

Before Karen and Eduardo’s phones were turned off, Ivette managed to communicate once more with her daughter, always through a text messaging service. He asked her to come back soon, along with her brother: “Look, hurry up, I need you to help me,” she wrote and the young woman asked what the urgency was, to which her mother replied that she would answer her when she returned home.

Ivette’s intention was to hasten the return of both brothers; However, that last message, Karen never saw, at least the courier service did not record the reading by the young woman. That happened at one in the afternoon with 21 minutes.

The next half hour is a cloud of uncertainties for Ivette and her family. The mother remembers having continued to calculate the return time of her children, based on what they had agreed on. She estimated that, due to the errands they had to do on their way home, the Guerrero brothers would arrive at their home between 2:30 and 3:00 in the afternoon.

His intuition warned him that something was wrong when, at three in the afternoon, his children did not return home. He tried, on several occasions, to call his children, without receiving an answer.

After several failed tests, Ivette decided to try to communicate, through social networks, with her children’s closest friends, but no one knew the whereabouts of the young people or had interacted with them in the previous hours.

Confusing events

It was until seven in the evening on Saturday, September 18, when several of Karen and Eduardo’s colleagues and close friends joined in the search for young people through social networks. Karen and Eduardo’s mother and family declare that they are certain only about the events that occurred until the time both young people stopped answering Ivette’s messages, which happened around one thirty in the afternoon, on Saturday, September 18. .

Everything that happened from that moment on, are confusing events that Ivette learned later and about which they express reasonable doubts. The last concrete fact that the Guerrero brothers’ mother certifies is the arrival of her daughter at her friend’s house, the last person to see her, the rest is something that she still cannot understand.

The mother of the brothers is convinced that her son, Eduardo, would never have altered the route they had already agreed upon, to return to Lourdes, without notifying her, and even less accompanying her sister to an unknown place.

For Ivette, all this information does nothing more than increase her doubts about what really happened, in addition to the pain of not knowing the causes behind the two young people’s disapproval. She is convinced that Karen and Eduardo would have alerted her if they felt in danger and she fears that they have been victims of people they trusted.