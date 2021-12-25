Kate del Castillo arrived in Mexico to celebrate Christmas at her home for the last time

On these special dates, the Castillo family celebrated in Mexico, so Kate del Castillo He came to the country to celebrate with his parents and his sister Verónica.

The actress took pictures with some fans at the airport and then spent time with her friend Roxana Castellanos, who boasted of his encounter with funny videos on Instagram where they played with a filter and Kate is heard saying, “I had not come for so long that I am happy to be here”, sporting a mustache and hat that were part of the funny video.

Along with a photograph with Mrs. Kate Trillo, Mr. Eric del Castillo and Kate, Roxana commented, “cuddling afternoon with the Castillo family, I love you, spoiled family “.

In addition, in the program ‘Sale el Sol’, they presented an interview with Verónica del Castillo, who commented that they already managed to sell their houseAlthough they have not moved yet and as this year it would be Kate’s turn to travel, they will spend their last Christmas in this house where they used to live together.

“YThey sold it but have not moved yet and are looking for a smaller house Because that house is huge, since Kate left they have been very big and well also reduce expenses… a swimming pool and all that, I say, it’s cool that they have it but also we had plans to move in with Kate in Los Angeles then also for that reason several changes were made “, confessed the driver.

Verónica del Castillo comments that her parents have already sold their house:

However leaving what was their home for so many years, it will not be easy because they have many memories, “it’s going to hurt my parents to leave that house because they have enjoyed it enormously, my mother feeds the squirrels, they have their garden, they have their pool, they have held many parties on September 15, my mother’s pozoles are traditional but hey, everything is for the better ”, mentioned.

Verónica also said that little by little they have been emptying the house and she has already returned some of the things that still remained of her on the property, while Kate, there is not much, “Of Kate they have almost, almost, photos and her bedroom”.

The family dined on a millionaire salad that Verónica prepares, which has chocolates, walnuts, cream, apple, among other ingredients, while Mrs. Kate Trillo prepared cod, romeritos, turkey and Veronica joked saying, “Kate does nothing, she just eats, takes her tequila”he commented.