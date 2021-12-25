Kate Middleton surprises with her skills as a pianist at Christmas concert

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, yesterday surprised viewers of the Christmas benefit concert, “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas,” which aired on ITV on Christmas Eve, by playing the piano during Tom Walker’s presentation.

Middleton accompanied the singer on the song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.” The emotional concert was dedicated to the victims of coronavirus and to those who today fight against the pandemic.

“We have had many challenges. We have lost our loved ones. We have seen our front-line workers put up with enormous pressure. And we have also been more isolated and socially and emotionally distanced from each other. But I guess that Through that separation, we have also come to realize how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can comfort and comfort us in difficult times. “said Middleton, who hosted the event alongside her husband, Prince William.

Middleton has been fond of the piano since childhoodBut he had never been seen playing this instrument in public and it is said that, on this occasion, he did so as a gift to the British people.

The concert was recorded in early December at Westminster Abbey and guests included Middleton’s family as well as Sophie from Wessex and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice of York.