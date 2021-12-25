Kemba lights the Christmas flame in New York

Christmas Day in the NBA and the New York Knicks are one thing, but the Big Apple team had not won this game so marked on the calendar for a decade. The losing streak has come to an end, although for this, Atlanta Hawks had to reach the city of skyscrapers without nine players due to anti-COVID protocols, including its star, Trae Young. Without him (without them) the game became a formality for the Knicks, who took a necessary joy in a season plagued by the moment of disappointment. Although no matter how long the meeting was and how decaffeinated it was, let’s not forget that this victory (101-87) adds up. The Knicks (15-18) remain half a victory for the Hawks (15-17), both on the verge of play-in. All these results of the last weeks, with teams plagued by casualties, can be vital in an East very even in the middle of the table.

But let’s go back to the present. New York celebrated, as it is necessary to do with these things, the party of Kemba Walker. A player five games ago was out of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. A player who came to his hometown as a star in what seemed like the perfect story, but defensive problems and the physical fall of the point guard after several injuries insisted on spoiling. COVID has brought Kemba back to the team and he’s not doing it bad at all. In these four games he averaged 37.8% in triples shooting more than 10 per game, going to 26 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7 assists on average. On Thursday he hit the Wizards 44 and today he delighted the Madison Square Garden stands with a triple-double (10 + 10 + 12) that is historic. The first in the history of the franchise on Christmas Day, the tenth of always on December 25, already part of a list of seven players: Oscar Robertson, dominator of the same with four, John Havlicek, Billy Cunningham, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Draymond Green, all of them with one. Same as Kemba from today.

Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points. The rookie’s last game was on the 12th and then he scored 27 points for the Bucks. Today was another of the favorites of the New York stands, who also applauded each intervention of another prodigal son and one of the favorites of the Obi Toppin fans (13 points in 14 minutes). Although in reality the game was won as much or more by the intimidation of Mitchell Robinson, who for a day seemed the player we once thought he was going to be. The pivot put up 5 blocks. The Knicks scored their first seven pitches, building a 19-3 opening lead that was foreboding for what was to come. The Hawks fought the rest of the first half to keep from hanging down completely and reduced the lead to 10 points at halftime, but a 14-4 run after the locker room left the game very expensive for the locals. With two triples from Grimes and Taj Gibson the Knicks achieved the biggest lead of the game at the start of the fourth quarter: 87-66. From then on the only interest was waiting for Kemba to catch his tenth bounce.