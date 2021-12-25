Kimberly Loaiza gives a Lamborghini to Juan de Dios Pantoja | News from Mexico

U.S.- Kimberly loaiza He is currently one of the most important Internet figures in Latin America, thanks to his talent and beauty in front of the camera he has been able to have a community of more than 34 million followers.

In addition, the renowned ‘influencer’ is married, with him also ‘Youtuber’ Juan de Dios Pantoja with whom he already has two children, Kima and Juanitos, even his fans call him the “Jukilop” family.

Kim has always been known for pampering her family, and this time to celebrate her husband JD’s birthday, He prepared a series of surprises that left more than one speechless.

In the first instance, the “older cutie” woke up the ‘YouTuber’ with the well-known “Mañanitas” and a delicious cake surrounded by some of her closest friends and of course her daughter.









Kimberly was in charge of preparing the birthday that she first rented a ‘yet private’ to spend a couple of days on an island where they would be able to enjoy the beach completely alone and spend more intimate moments.

The renowned ‘influencer’ regretted that she could not take her children, because they were minors, but recalled the importance of spending time alone with her husband and leaving the children with a trusted person.

What was the surprise gift from Kimberly?

After having arrived from the celebration Kimberly He went home where he had prepared perhaps the most expensive gift he has given Juan de Dios Pantojo in many years.

Upon arriving at the place, the renowned ‘YouTuber’ was blindfolded so that he could see the place as he got out of the vehicle, realizing that it was from his favorite vehicle, he could not believe it.

Kimberly gave him the renowned Lamborghini sports car, to the surprise of many Juan de Dios Pantoja did not want to accept it and invited his wife to stay with him, because it was highly expensive.