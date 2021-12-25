Latest Yankees news and rumors

The New York Yankees continue to search for alternatives to first base heading into the 2022 MLB season and one of the biggest names is Matt Olson, who is coming off a superlative 2021 season with the Oakland Athletics.
Although to acquire his services they will have to do it by way of change, his season of 39 homers and 111 RBIs makes him very attractive to management.
Carlos Correa is one of the Yankees’ big bets in free agency, yet star pitcher Marcus Stroman is campaigning on social media for the luxury shortstop to put aside the idea of signing with the Bronx team. and joins the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 season.
The Yankees intend to have Gary Sánchez and Kyle Higashioka in the receiving position for the new Major League campaign, but with the aim of having a replacement against possible injuries, they made official the signing of David Freitas, who will assume the role of third in the order of priority for 2022.