Los Angeles Lakers sign two players to rise from crisis against Durant’s Nets

LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough time in NBA 2021, but they get fresh help heading into Kevin Durant’s game against the Brooklyn Nets this Christmas.

What a hard time they are living Los angeles lakers! The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) has not been anything good with the franchise of Lebron James and company, so they are forced to continue looking for answers outside the roster.

Currently, they have a record of 16-17 in 33 games played that puts them sixth in the tough Western Conference. Those led by Frank vogel they know they must play better if they want to go far in the Playoffs, so they start to move.

Faced with the tough situation of Coronavirus, teams have been signing players to help in these times. These Lakers are no exception, and the absence of power was noted because neither Russell westbrook has been able to play comfortably. Therefore, facing the game on December 25 before Brooklyn nets from Kevin Durant, they decided to make a bet.

Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James get help

Reported Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, that Lakers plan to sign 10-day contract (those that are being used to help in the middle of the contagion season) Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson. The franchise is hopeful that they will be available for the Christmas game.

One of the big news here is the return of the base Collison, who had retired from the NBA at age 34 after the 2019 season. After evaluating his return several times, he finally decides to do it with the legendary Lakers and for only 10 days.