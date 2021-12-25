Luis Romo clarifies the rumors about his departure from Cruz Azul to Monterrey





RUBÉN BERISTÁIN

The greatest dream of Luis Romo is to emigrate to the Old Continent. The future of the midfielder is still uncertain and his contract renewal with the Machine It seems more and more distant, due to the fact that he is not entirely satisfied at the club and the break is a fact, despite the fact that his relationship ends in December of next year.

In recent days a possible exchange for Carlos Rodríguez de Rayados. If not, the cement board offered it to the Monterrey team, however, they would not let it go for less than 5 million dollars. Despite everything, the Mexican’s desire is quite clear.

“I am going to do everything possible to go to Europe, whatever is in my power and whatever it entails, I am going to do it because it is my dream, if I renounce my dream, I would be betraying myself”, express.

blunt has shown self-criticism. 2021 was chiaroscuro for the cement player, with a great first semester where he got the ninth star with the club he loves so much and a second in which he went practically unnoticed in the coach’s scheme Juan Reynoso. Luis knows that he must return to his prime, which even catapulted him to National selection, to be able to reach a club on the European continent.

«I never thought of going free, I have always thought of bringing something to Blue Cross. What concerns me is sports, I need to play, I need to reach my best moment because even if I am free I could not make that leap, “he closed in TUDN.

In the capital, the footballer has played 65 games, with nine goals, one of them decisive in winning the title last May, in addition to 15 assists.

