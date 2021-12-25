Luis Romo says he does not want to go to another Liga MX team

The relationship between Luis Romo and the board of directors of Cruz Azul is over worn out, well between differences, indirect and even misunderstandings, most likely the containment Sinaloa do not continue on the cement campus for the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, Despite the fact that the best soccer version of his entire career was demonstrated with those of La Noria, especially in the Guard1anes 2021, when the ninth star.

And is that by not reaching an agreement with the 26-year-old soccer player to sign the renewal of your contract, that expires in December 2022, and after ‘Laughing’ offers that came to La Noria from Europe for his file, the directive of The Machine would seek to give out this same winter market to get back some of the money they paid Querétaro for him.

It is so in the last hours, it transpired that Cruz Azul would have offered Luis Romo to Monterrey, either for final sale or in a exchange in which you would be interested in receiving Carlos Rodríguez or Erick Aguirre, so before Striped make a decision and almost at the same time as this information, the Sinaloan footballer came out to clarify what will tI do my best to get out of The Machine, but only with the intention of fulfilling the dream of playing in Europe, not because he does not want to continue in the team.

“I’m going to do my best to go to Europe, everything that is in my hands and whatever it involves I am going to do it because it is my dream and if I renounce my dream I would be betraying myself, then I’m going to do everything to get out, but to Europe, that’s what I mean, because then you leave those parentheses open and people think you’re not happy where you are and it’s not about that either “, assured in an interview with TUDN.

Likewise, before the controversy that he has not signed his renewal in Cruz Azul, one year after the expiration of his contract, and for which he could even leave as a free agent after the World Cup in Qatar, Luis Romo stressed that his intention is for La Noria to have income from his departure, however, so far everything is uncertainty.

“I never thought to go free I always tried to bring something for Cruz Azul, but what concerns me is sports, I need to play, put myself at 100 percent because that is how I want to go free, If I’m not at my best, I won’t be able to make that leap“, sentenced the former player from Querétaro.

Luis Romo’s priorities