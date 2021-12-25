Luuk de Jong’s position regarding his possible transfer to Cádiz

FC Barcelona works on its ‘exit operation’ in the winter transfer market and one of the Barça team’s priorities is to find a new team for Luuk de Jong, a player that Xavi Hernández and company do not have at all. Recently, it has been reported that Barça has an almost closed agreement with Cádiz for the loan of the Dutch footballer. Sevilla has also given the go-ahead.

Negotiations between the three clubs are well advanced, but they are aware that Luuk de Jong will have the final word and, for now, according to ‘SPORT’, He is not very convinced of the move to the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium. Barça, for their part, has insisted that they will not have many minutes and that, ultimately, it is not part of the club’s plans, but the striker has asked for time to try to find “a more attractive project, although it is difficult for him.”

It is a setback for un Barça that has among its plans to resolve the situation of Luuk de Jong as soon as the winter transfer market opens. The Catalans are going to insist until the end, because if there is one thing they are clear about, it is that the Dutchman will not play at the Camp Nou in 2022. However, as always, they are waiting for what the player decides. They only hope that it will not be long and that its outcome comes as soon as possible.

The next few days will be key

In this sense, to speak of an imminent transfer would be very exaggerated. Yes OK there is an agreement between the three clubs, Barça, Sevilla and Cádiz, the transfer could be delayed waiting for what the forward wants or not. If he gives the go-ahead and agrees to play under Álvaro Cervera’s orders, he will immediately join the cadista dynamic to make his debut, without any inconvenience, at the beginning of 2022.

So, the next few days will be more than key. We are one week away from the opening of the winter transfer window (January 1) and Barça needs to solve their case to start working on the departure of other footballers such as Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti or Neto Murara, others who have the “for sale” sign.