Marc Anthony’s representative broke the silence after the video that worried everyone

Puerto Rican-American singer Marc Anthony 53-year-old was at the center of controversy this week due to a video that went viral, in which the former Jennifer Lopez he makes strange grimaces with his jaw and arms as he sings the song “Soy yo” on stage.

Marc Anthony. Source: MDZ file

Fans became concerned and began to speculate on social media that Marc Anthony he was going through some health problem. The most daring netizens said that the video had been faked or that it was a copycat and the topic seemed to have no end.

To stop the controversy that surrounds Marc Anthony, His media representative today issued a statement that was released by the Puerto Rican newspaper Primera Hora in which it is explained that the singer is in perfect health and that what happened was just a joke.

“He is fabulously healthy and the reality of some movements is that he was making gesture pranks on some of his friends in the front row. That’s all ”, clarified the spokeswoman for Marc Anthony His last name is Lasalle, while adding “Now he is enjoying a wonderful vacation with his family and loved ones.”

Marc Anthony. Source: instagram @marcanthony

Now fans of Marc Anthony They breathed again and are excited to see him again on stage, but this is not the first time that has happened. In September of this year, his fandom noticed him too thin and they worried about his health, but apparently it was just a physical change resulting from a diet.