Marcelo Flores trains with the Arsenal first team

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/24/2021 15:08:38





Marcelo Flores placeholder image passed christmas eve training under Mikel Arteta in the Arsenal first team, this given the multiple casualties he has experienced from covid-19.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers They came out positive and were not for the matches against Leeds and Sunderland in the Premier and the Carabao Cup, so Arteta, waiting for them to be reinstated, he had to use his inferiors to complement his work of preparation.

The Mexican national team has been consistent with the Gunners’ A-team in recent daysAlthough so far there is no indication that he can be considered for his debut, unless he is included in the call for the game against Norwich this Sunday.

SEE FROM MINUTE 5

They reinforce protocols

Up to now, Arsenal are one of the few clubs in the Premier League that has not been forced to postpone matches due to covid-19 infections, so they seek to continue like this with a reinforcement of precautionary measures.

According to the English press, the club’s doctor, Gary O’Driscoll, asked photbolists to stay away from crowded restaurants, as well as any crowded public spaces.