Marcos Caicedo returns to Emelec after eight years | National Championship | sports

During that period, the offensive left-hander went through Mexican soccer, El Nacional, Barcelona SC, Liga de Quito and Guayaquil City.

The Club Sport Emelec announced this Friday his first signing to face the 2022 season, in which he will play national championship, Copa Libertadores and Copa Ecuador. It’s about the offensive midfielder Marcos Caicedo, who was trained in the minor divisions of the millionaire club and where he was until 2014, obtaining a two-time championship.

“Back home, Marquitos. Two-time champion with Emelec 2013-2014, runner-up 2010-2011. The ‘son of the wind’ returns to the team, “informed the Guayaquil cast in a statement shared on their official networks.

Caicedo returns to the millionaire cadre, trained by the Spanish Ismael Rescalvo, with a contract for two seasons. Likewise, it was reported that Emelec acquired 100% of its sports rights.

Since his departure from the blue box in 2014 to Mexican soccer, Caicedo went through León FC, Dorados de Sinaloa and Mineros de Zacatecas in the Central American country. Before, he was on loan in El Nacional (2012).

In 2016 he returned to Ecuadorian football to don the Barcelona SC jersey, Blue’s greatest rival. With the yellow ones, led by Guillermo Almada, Caicedo had great seasons. He was national champion (2016) and semifinalist of the Copa Libertadores (2017) enjoying prominence on the left wing. In 2020 he left for the Quito League and in 2021 he signed for Guayaquil City.

At the age of 30, he returns to Emelec after eight seasons. (D)