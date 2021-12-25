Marlene Favela falls in love in stunning green dress that highlights her mermaid curves

The soap opera actress is one of the most coveted faces of the TV, which has not only stood out for her talent, but also for her beauty, an attribute that she boasts on social media. This time she fell in love with a stunning green dress that highlights her mermaid curves.

Marlene Favela is one of the actresses most popular and loved by the public, since throughout her career she has played many roles in different Televisa soap operas, although she is also very active on her social networks.

Medium where he shares small fragments of his life, as well as beautiful outfits. On this occasion, she published a photograph with which she fell in love by wearing a stunning green dress that highlights her curves of siren. A garment with which it also projects elegance.

The dress is fitted with a subtle slit on her right leg. Marlene Favela combined this garment with heels of the same hue. Her hair was worn down and decorated with a headband of stones of colors, a queen with this outfit.

Is Photography She accompanied her with a very emotional message for all her followers, with which she wishes them a merry Christmas and best wishes, although one message was not enough for the actress, so she also uploaded a video in which she shared very beautiful words.

Her followers did not hesitate to comment on each publication, so this section was filled with many good, wishes and hearts, it shows that they adore her. And it is that for a few days he shared several photographs with a lot of Christmas spirit in the company of his daughter Bella Seely Favela.

A girl just as charismatic as her. So far the actress has not mentioned if her princess will spend part of this night In the company of some relatives of her ex-husband, since some time ago she mentioned that they might come to visit her.

And well, another Christmas being witnesses of each of his successes, which he shares on social networks, in addition to his beauty that stands out with innovative outfits that go out of the conventional and that give us ideas to wear daily without forgetting to highlight our attributes.

On this very special night we wish you to enjoy the company of each of your loved ones, and have a great time. We will continue to look out for new outfits that you share through social networks, like the one you wore today with that stunning green dress.