Merle Uribe attacks whoever named her Vicente Fernández’s “paracetamol”

The actress Merle uribe continues to defend herself from those who have attacked her, by remembering that it was Vicente Fernández’s lover in the 1980s.

The interpreter requested a right of reply to the morning program TODAY, after the reporter Sebastián Reséndiz described her as “Paracetamol” from “El Charro de Huentitán”.

And it is that the communicator went over to the singer, telling her that it was out of place to remember her romance with the representative of ranchera music.

Before the strong words Merle Uribe no She remained silent and expressed that no one has the right to tell her what she can or cannot talk about; Furthermore, he reiterated that his intention was not to harm the Fernández family.

Merle Uribe confessed since 2008 that she had been a lover of Vicente Fernández

The controversy between the artist and the reporter Sebastián Reséndiz was unleashed because yesterday he expressed the following dialogue: “Merle Uribe, I think now you did water it, nobody cares if you were a friend, lover or a paracetamol in Don Vicente’s life because of having taken away the fever “.

Before that, Merle uribe He commented: “I can talk about my life because it is mine and I can speak what I want, because no one has the right to keep silent about what I lived and my artistic career.”

“If you say it at that time [te atacan por eso]If you say it later, it’s ‘oh, why does he say it right now’. I really cried a lot and felt bad and I wanted to pay tribute to him with the photos I have. I did not do it with the intention of hurting him ”, he justified.

The actress expressed that it is not the first time that she talks about her relationship with Vicente Fernandez, as he gave details of it since 2008 and even the now deceased accepted it.

