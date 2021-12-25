Michael Jordan reveals how they can compare him to LeBron James

In the NBA world, Michael Jordan is compared to LeBron James and there is one aspect where MJ admits to this debate. ‘Air ‘ revealed it.

The GOAT debate on the NBA It has in Michael Jordan and LeBron James two of the players that generate the most consensus among fans. Both legends have spoken about the subject and with different opinions it was time for MJ gave approval on how they can compare it to ‘The king’and the other players.

Respect has always prevailed between Jordan and LeBron. However, they have different positions on the NBA GOAT. On one occasion, James was encouraged to explain why he is the best player in history, but Michael does not think so.

For his part, Michael Jordan explained why no one can be considered the best player in the history of the NBA, but he did make it clear how he can be compared to the greats of the league. Obviously Lebron James it was included.

Beyond titles, Finals MVP awards or scoring titles, Michael Jordan revealed how they can compare him to LeBron James and the other players to find similarities and give a final verdict in the GOAT debate.

Michael Jordan reveals how he can be compared to LeBron James in the NBA

“I think that what you can see similarities and can judge is how much impact the game changed or evolved “, Michael Jordan ruled on comparisons with LeBron James and company to determine who is the best player in NBA history.