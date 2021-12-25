Microsoft joins the list of big technology that will not attend CES in Las Vegas | Technology

CES logo CES (Europa Press)

Microsoft will also not have a physical presence at CES in Las Vegas, which will take place January 5-8. This was announced last night by the company, which joins other large technology companies that have also canceled their participation in the world’s largest electronics fair due to the rise in infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Google, Amazon, Twitter or Meta (the company that includes Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) already communicated their respective losses earlier this week.

“After reviewing the latest data on the rapid evolution of covid-19, Microsoft has decided not to participate in person at CES 2022,” the company announced in a statement. “The health and well-being of our workers is our top priority.” This trickle of cancellations less than two weeks after its start is a new setback for an appointment that already took place on the internet last year, also in response to the demands of the pandemic.

From the CTA, organizer of the technology fair, this Thursday ruled out canceling the imminent event, claiming that there are “strong security measures” that include vaccination requirements, masks and the availability of diagnostic tests.

A day before, the president of this entity, Gay Shapiro, assured in a statement that it is expected that more than 100 government officials will attend the conference and that then the registrations of attendees had not stopped. According to the data then shared by the CTA, there had been 42 cancellations (less than 7% of the exhibition space), but sixty new exhibitors had been added to the face-to-face event, which then had 2,200 companies that had confirmed their attendance .

