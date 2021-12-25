Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. join Buccaneers casualties

The absences join a long list for Tampa Bay that includes Leonard Fournette, Lavonte David and Chris Godwin, among others.

TAMPA – The Tampa bay buccaneers they’ll be without the wide receiver Mike evans nor the safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthersannounced the head coach Bruce arians this Friday.

Evans deal with a hamstring injury, while Winfield suffered a foot injury that knocked him out of last week’s game against the New orleans saints.

Mike Evans couldn’t help Tampa Bay on their Week 16 visit to Carolina. Getty Images

Earlier in the week, the wide receiver Chris godwin, internal linebacker Lavonte David, runner Leonard fournette and defensive lineman Pat o’connor were placed on injured reserve, leaving the Bucs extremely vulnerable.

What makes things worse is that Bucs They placed the wide receiver, the return specialist Jaelon darden and the defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve / COVID-19 list on Thursday. The presence of the wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike edwards, both returning this week from three-game suspensions, will help make up for losses of Evans Y Winfield.

The team continues to ponder alternatives to return kicks and defensive tackle. The corridor Kenjon barner and the defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e possibly elevated from the practice squad.

The outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul it’s officially listed as in doubt for this week. He has been dealing with a shoulder problem for most of the season.

With three games to play, the Bucs They only need one more win to capture the title of the NFC South. The Bucs They haven’t made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2001 and 2002.



