Miss Universe, the data you did not know yet about india Harnaaz Sandhu

“Positivity is contagious and it all starts with a smile.” This is one of the life mottos of Harnaaz Sandhu, the 21-year-old Indian girl who a week ago wore the crown of Miss Universe in Israel. Back in his native country, Harnaaz has starred in a spectacular session in which he appears posing with a magnificent design in pink tones with gold details inspired by his roots. Harnazz is a well-known actress in her country, has two projects pending release in 2022, and her work in defense of women’s rights in his country he has been an inspiration for many of his followers. She also has her best teacher at home because it is her mother, a gynecologist, who has motivated her to maintain this commitment.

Haaznar, who has taken over the beauty title from the Mexican Andrea Meza, did not have an easy childhood as she suffered some episodes of harassment, which is why she claims that beauty is not only abroad. Over the last few days this artist, now the most beautiful woman in the world, has become a little better known, who has one of her idols in Priyanka Chopra. His day begins with the practice of meditation and yoga, a hobby joined by dancing, cooking, horseback riding and playing chess. Another of his passions is diving in the pool and meeting his friends.

Original skills

Among his mantras, there is another that shows his perseverance and tenacity: “Great things happen to those who try, trust, learn and are grateful”. There have also been some curious facts about the new beauty queen who, coincidentally, is an expert in imitating sounds, even animals (she showed it at the Miss Universe gala meowing like a cat). He likes to sing and also write short compositions in Punjabi language. A whole box of surprises!

The Miss Universe gala took place on December 12 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, an Israeli city located on the shores of the Red Sea and bordering Egypt and Jordan. This is the first time that Israel has organized this contest, which reached its 70th edition with this event. The two bridesmaids on this occasion were Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, who finished second, and Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, who was third. The Spanish Sarah Loinaz, 23, did not pass the group of 16 selected finalists.







