“Modric, Kroos and Casemiro are the best average in the world”

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro make up the best midfield in the world, according to Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach

Carlo AncelottiItalian coach of Real Madrid, did not hesitate to describe Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro as “the best average in the world today” and although he did not want to promise titles because “it is not the best idea”, he did guarantee “to compete until the end”.

Modric, Kroos and Casemiro make up Real Madrid’s midfield. Getty Images

“Modric, Kroos and Casemiro are currently the best sock in the world. Perhaps the midfielders who go from area to area are more classic, but they have so much experience and so much football that they are extraordinary. In addition, they turn out to mix very well. When the three are together, nobody can compare themselves to them, “Ancelotti said in an interview with the newspaper As.

There was also no shortage of praise for striker Karim Benzema.

“Karim now adds to his football a great ability and scoring regularity. He has as much as Cristiano Ronaldo or Haaland. Benzema is a player who makes the difference. We just saw him again in the match against Athletic, with two goals in a very short time time. It’s in spectacular shape, “he said.

The fan already thinks about the titles, but the coach prefers to be more cautious.

“Promising titles is not the best idea, but we can promise what Real Madrid always offers, which is to compete until the end. We are doing it, we are competing very well in all competitions, in every game. In the first part of the game. This season we have failed very little. We have only had two defeats, against Espanyol in the League and against Sheriff, in the Champions League. But it was a stage in which we lacked players like Modric or Kroos. But when both came back it was clear that the team has a very clear identity, “he said.

Ancelotti does not get medals, although his hand is showing this season.

“I contribute my experience of so many years in football and also knowing how to give the players confidence. Madrid has a team of talent and quality and the coach must give them confidence. But Madrid already had a block, a team,” he observed.

“The team was already in shape last year. It was a season in which they competed until the end. The titles did not come, but they competed and came very close to winning at a stage in which the pandemic did not make things easy for anyone.” he added.

Young people are also showing that the future is assured.

“Young people, like Camavinga, Valverde and others, have to know what they have in front of them, which are the ones we have mentioned before: Modric, Kroos and Casemiro. They are competing with the best in the world and they must evaluate and understand that in the future they will be they are the ones who play there, “he said.

“Camavinga has an immense quality and power, but he must learn and gain experience and knowledge for the position he plays in. He does not have it yet, but he is only 19 years old! Every day he trains alongside Modric, Kroos or Casemiro is a master’s degree for Camavinga. I’m sure he learns more from what he sees his teammates do in training than from what I tell him! “Added Ancelotti.

Vinicius is another of the proper names of this Real Madrid.

“Vinicius has improved because he does things with less haste than before. He has changed, above all, in that he takes a break in the important moments of each play. The important thing in a player is that he does the difficult things well, because the easy things end Vini knew how to do the difficult and failed at the easy. Now he takes more time with the easier plays and it is going well for him. But the important thing is that the complicated always tried and always worked out, because this works or it does not work “, he claimed.

“Vinicius has fantastic speed and talent. I have never seen a player with his ability to overflow, to go one-on-one. But he still has the ability to improve, for example, in the game off the ball, in attacking spaces and in the auction, where he can progress, “he continued.

For the Italian coach, Madrid does not have half a league in their pocket.

“I don’t think so, no. We have a small advantage and it is true that some opponents, such as Atlético or Barça, are somewhat further away. But not Sevilla, for example. LaLiga is a very complicated competition because you can never say that there is an easy game. There are many good teams and good football looks. All the teams have a good quality of play, “he explained.

Ancelotti also spoke of the new stadium.

“At a time of great difficulty for society and for the economies of the clubs, due to everything that is happening with the pandemic, it is impressive that Madrid is fully engaged to make a great stadium, which will surely be the best stadium in the world, and also a team for the future that competes at all levels, “he said.

“What I want is to be there, on the bench, the day the new stadium opens!”, Concluded Carlo Ancelotti.