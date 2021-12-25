More Copa Airlines flights to various destinations from Panama

Although there are still risks in Latin America regarding the new variant and the health crisis, airlines are betting on the increase in connections as the only way to raise their finances when 2021 only has a few days to go. One of them is the Panamanian Copa Airlines.

According to reports in the Panamanian press, since the beginning of January, the Panamanian flag company will increase most of its flights, as is the case of those established between Tocumen Airport and Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires. Currently Copa has flights to that city, but also to Córdoba and Mendoza.

Copa is flying in the Boeing 737-800 and the 737 Max 9. There are two daily flights to the Argentine capital, while the rest are between three and four weekly connections. As reported by Copa from January 7, connections will increase, on the same planes, but they will reach 18 operations a week with Ezeiza.

These numbers will bring it closer to those established before the health crisis in 2020. A year before, Copa flew to Argentina 19 times a week. For the moment, only the connections between Buenos Aires and Panama City, the two most important cities in those countries, will increase.

However, for February 2022, Copa plans to resume its regular services with the city of Rosario from Tocumen. Always with a 737-800 with three frequencies a week initially. But they will not be the only connections that will increase, as Copa expects another recovery at the beginning of the year.

With this, it is expected that the four daily connections that it currently has with Havana will increase, while flights to Cuban terminals such as Santa Clara or Holguín are added. In fact, the island’s airport company, known as ECASA, pointed out that although there was no news, they were awaiting the return of Copa to Holguín.

The arrival of airlines to Tocumen continues to increase. This week the Panamanian authorities celebrated the increase in American Airlines connections on the route between Miami and Panama. The connections became twice a day.