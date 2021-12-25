Also the Public Ministry immobilizes more than 500 million pesos and 500 thousand dollars to Alexis and Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez.

MP asks for confiscation of 17 vehicles and 11 properties from Danilo’s brothers. The Public Ministry recently presented the final file of the Operation Anti-Octopus, in which he points to the brother of the former president, Danilo Medina, Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, as the head of a network of administrative corruption that allegedly used his connections during the ex-president’s tenure in the Government of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) to run business fraudulently.

In the file presented, the Public Ministry details the benefits obtained through these alleged “Irregular Operations” by Juan Alexis and Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez (both Danilo’s brothers) and requests the seizure of at least 17 vehicles, six properties and property of four companies in which, according to the investigation, the brother of the former president has “social quotas.”

MP asks for the confiscation of 17 vehicles and 11 buildings from Danilo’s brothers.

In addition, to Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez they were immobilized more than 459 million 17 thousand 43 pesos (RD $ 459,617,643) and 423 thousand 820 dollars (US $ 423,820) that are deposited in checking and savings accounts in the names of at least 9 of the companies in which they appear that have “Social Quotas”.

While his sister, Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, More than 42 million 480 thousand 727 pesos (RD $ 42,480,727) and 105 thousand 264 dollars (US $ 105,264) that you have in savings accounts and financial certificates.

Read more: Charges against Danilo Medina’s brothers range from embezzlement to falsification of documents

Among the assets that the authorities are asking for confiscation are an apartment in Torre Lloret de Mar, located in the National District, a lot that is in Najayo Arriba, San Cristóbal province, another apartment, located in the Malecón Center. In addition, another located in the Mediterranean Tower, also in the National District and another located in a condominium in Los Llanos de San Pedro de Macorís.

Also the Public Ministry immobilizes more than 500 million pesos and 500 thousand dollars to Alexis and Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez..

Likewise, the Public Ministry requests the seizure of eight Jeep-type vehicles (SUVs), among which are models of the brands Jeep, BMW, Toyota, Chevrolet, Porsche; also two Harley Davidson motorcycles and three Maserati and BMW cars.

As well as various vehicles and properties belonging to companies to which Alexis Medina is linked, including a water park located in Bávaro, La Altagracia province, called “Wonder Island Park” and other companies such as CEMERAF, General Supply Corporation SRL , Domedical Supply SRL, Kyanred Supply SRL, Suim Suplidores Institucionales Méndez, SRL, United Suppliers Corporation, SRL, Wattmax Dominicana, SRL, General Medical Solution AM, SRL and Fuel America INC. Dominicana SRL

For her part, Magaly Medina is asked to seize four vehicles, including a Porsche, model 911 Tanga 4S and another Porsche, Macan model; in addition to a Lexus RX-350 SUV and a Volkswagen, Beetle Model.

In addition to the brothers of former president Danilo Medina, the file presented by the Public Ministry requests the confiscation of other assets and real estate from other defendants in this case, which is still awaiting the opening of a preliminary trial.